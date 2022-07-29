...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures approaching
110 to 115. Very warm overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower
70s.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Central Washington football third in Lone Star Conference preseason poll
The Central Washington University football team found out what Lone Star Conference head coaches, sports information directors and regional media representatives expect of it in a preseason poll released Thursday in McKinney, Texas.
The four-time defending Great Northwest Athletic Conference champion Wildcats and GNAC rivals Simon Fraser University and Western Oregon University became the newest Lone Star members July 1 after Texas A&M-Commerce left for the NCAA Division I Southland Conference, and Central was picked to finish third with 207 points behind Angelo State (257) and 2021 Lone Star champion Midwestern State (236), which received 15 and nine respective first-place votes.
West Texas A&M (198 points and a first-place vote), University of Texas Permian Basin (150 points and two first-place votes), Texas A&M-Kingsville (143), Western Oregon (108), Eastern New Mexico (97), Western New Mexico (57) and Simon Fraser (32) complete the order, and each Lone Star team will play nine conference games to determine a champion.
CWU opens its season against Division II champion Ferris State of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, which beat the host Wildcats 62-28 in their first-ever meeting in 2019, at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 1 in Big Rapids, Michigan.
Central's Quincy Glasper, a 6-foot-3-inch, 185-pound redshirt sophomore quarterback, and Christian Penny, a 6-foot-5-inch, 315-pound senior defensive lineman, made the Lone Star Conference's very first Players to Watch lists, and Angelo State junior running back Nathaniel Omayebu III and West Texas A&M sophomore linebacker JT Cavender are the Preseason Players of the Year.