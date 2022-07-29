Support Local Journalism


The Central Washington University football team found out what Lone Star Conference head coaches, sports information directors and regional media representatives expect of it in a preseason poll released Thursday in McKinney, Texas.

The four-time defending Great Northwest Athletic Conference champion Wildcats and GNAC rivals Simon Fraser University and Western Oregon University became the newest Lone Star members July 1 after Texas A&M-Commerce left for the NCAA Division I Southland Conference, and Central was picked to finish third with 207 points behind Angelo State (257) and 2021 Lone Star champion Midwestern State (236), which received 15 and nine respective first-place votes.

