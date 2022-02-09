Support Local Journalism


Four Wildcat basketball men scored in double digits against Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Western Washington Tuesday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg, but the Vikings held on 97-86.

Xavier Smith, David Thompson, Matt Poquette and Amari Stafford led Central Washington (12-6 overall, 6-5 GNAC) with 19, 17, 15 and 13 respective points, but Western Washington (12-8, 5-5) won the rebounding battle 46-23 for 16 second-chance points to the Wildcats’ four.

Central outperformed the Vikings 13-9 off of turnovers and 18-11 in fast break points but could not avoid a season sweep after Western took the first contest 90-88 Jan. 29 in Bellingham.

Vikings Washington sophomore guard D’Angelo Minnis led all scorers with 26 points.

Next for the Wildcats, fourth in the GNAC behind 11-5, 6-3 Alaska Anchorage, 14-6, 7-4 Saint Martin’s and 13-8, 6-4 Seattle Pacific, is a home game against Alaska Fairbanks (ninth, 7-10, 4-7) scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Nicholson Pavilion.

The Nanooks survived the first meeting this winter 97-95 Jan. 15 in Fairbanks, though Central leads the series 24-13 since 2003.

WESTERN WASHINGTON 97, CENTRAL WASHINGTON 86

Tuesday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg

WWU 44 53 — 97

CWU 37 49 — 86

SCORING — Western Washington (12-8, 5-5): D’Angelo Minnis 26, Jalen Green 21, Daniel Hornbuckle 14, Luke Lovelady 10, Lucas Holden 9, RJ Secrest 6, Dakota Ayala 6, Kai Johnson 3, Nic Welp 2. 3-pointers — 10 (Minnis 4, Holden 3, Green, Hornbuckle, Johnson). Totals 40 7-8 97. Central Washington (12-6, 6-5): Xavier Smith 19, David Thompson 17, Matt Poquette 15, Amari Stafford 13, Marqus Gilson 7, Colby Gennett 6, Isaiah Banks 4, Kyson Rose 3, Lewis Pope 2. 3-pointers — 9 (Stafford 3, Thompson 2, Smith 2, Rose, Gennett). Totals 34 9-13 86.

