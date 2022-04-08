The Central Washington University softball and baseball teams enter respective Great Northwest Athletic Conference away series with first-place St. Martin’s and Northwest Nazarene Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Wildcats softball (fourth in the GNAC at 15-17 overall, 6-6) is scheduled to see the Saints (18-13, 6-2), against whom they’re 71-31 since 2003, in a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday in Lacey, which precedes their noon back-to-back Sunday.
Allie Thiessen, a 5-foot-5-inch junior outfielder from Chilliwack, B.C., Canada, leads Central with a .429 batting average, 29 runs, nine doubles, a triple, a home run, 17 RBIs and 13 walks as the Wildcats score 4.72 runs against 4.38 earned runs allowed per game.
Rhaney Harris, a 5-foot-8-inch right-handed senior from Omak, carries a 3.35 earned run average with 47 strikeouts, 11 complete games, two shutouts and a 9-7 record against a .288 opponent batting average through 100.1 innings in 17 appearances.
Saints sophomore infielder Malia Pinder (5-foot-2) of Bothell bats .381 with 13 runs and 24 RBIs while 5-foot-8-inch right-handed sophomore Abby Runyon of Brush Prairie pitches to a 3.77 ERA, a 6-5 record and a .297 opponent batting average through 68.2 innings in 16 appearances.
In advance of their Friday doubleheader at Northwest Nazarene (19-13, 11-5) in Nampa, Idaho, the results of which were unavailable at press time, the baseball Wildcats (11-22, 5-11) were also fourth in the GNAC, and the rivals are scheduled for a new back-to-back at noon Saturday.
The Nighthawks have taken eight of the last nine from Central but are 78-78 against the Wildcats since 2003.
Adam Fahsel, a 6-foot junior outfielder from Lake Tapps, leads Central with a .375 batting average, 37 runs, 12 doubles, four home runs, 29 RBIs, 19 walks and five stolen bases.
Ryan Arredondo, a 6-foot-1-inch freshman from Warden, throws to a 4.50 ERA and 22 strikeouts against a .261 opponent batting average for a 4-1 record through 42 innings in nine appearances.
The Wildcats lead the conference in batting average (.306), slugging percentage (.459), on-base percentage (.393) and runs per game (6.97) but give up the most earned runs (7.67) and the highest batting average (.334) per game.
Northwest Nazarene’s 31 home runs, 290 batters struck out — 81 looking — six runners picked off, 105 walks allowed, 19 wins and 11 saves are all conference bests.
Nighthawks redshirt senior infielder Parker Price (5-foot-10) leads his side with a .330 average, 22 runs and 28 RBIs where 6-foot-3-inch redshirt senior Blake McFadden pitches to a 2.59 ERA, a 5-1 record and two saves against a .250 opponent batting average through 24.1 innings in 12 appearances.