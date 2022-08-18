As anticipated, Western Washington and Central Washington lead Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball predictions.
Central, receiving 89 points for second behind Western (98 points and nine first-place votes) in the Aug. 10 preseason poll, is right back from its NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball West Regional semifinal against the Vikings, its ninth regional run in a row and its first regional semifinal appearance since 2018, in search of its first NCAA championship.
“This season I’m looking forward to picking up where we left off last season,” said Tia Andaya, a 5-foot, 9-inch junior setter/outside hitter who was announced a preseason All-GNAC pick Aug. 12 after becoming the Newcomer of the Year and an American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American in 2021 following two years at Division I Gonzaga University in Spokane. “We have a majority of the same squad but have added on some really talented girls. I’m excited to see how much more we can do this season.”
Andaya and Ashley Kaufman, a 5-foot, 8-inch junior outsider of Hayden, Idaho, who made the GNAC first team last year, are all-GNAC talents for the second preseason in a row, and Hannah Stires, a 5-foot, 5-inch sophomore defensive specialist/libero and the GNAC Defensive Player of the Year from Nine Mile Falls, is a first-time preseason honoree.
Marianna Payne, a 6-foot sophomore outside hitter of Camas, is back in force after making the West Region Tournament Team with Stires.
Western Washington’s senior pin hitter Gabby Gunterman is the Preseason Player of the Year, joined by presumptive all-conference picks in senior pin hitter Calley Heilborn, senior setter Malia Aleaga and senior middle blockers Chloe Roetcisoender and Olivia Fairchild after the Vikings won their 11th GNAC title and reached the NCAA Final Four in pursuit of their first NCAA crown.
Mario Andaya, Tia’s father, enters his 27th year in charge of the Wildcats, who were the only GNAC team to beat Western Washington last year, though Western is has taken two of the last three from the Wildcats and 31 of 41 head-to-head since 2002.
Leanna Shymanski, of Kennewick, joined Andaya’s coaching staff as a graduate assistant coach in December 2021 after becoming a GNAC honorable mention at middle blocker in her fifth year of eligibility.
The Wildcats opened the preseason with an exhibition and their first-ever meeting at Division I Big Sky Conference Tournament quarterfinalist Eastern Washington Wednesday in Cheney. They’ll begin GNAC play at Northwest Nazarene Sept. 10 in Nampa, Idaho, and return for their home opener against rival Montana State Billings Sept. 22 at the Student Union & Recreation Center in Ellensburg.
Central plays at Western Washington Sept. 29 in Bellingham before the Vikings visit Oct. 29, and the West Region Tournament is set for Nov. 17-19 in a location to be determined before the Division II National Championships Dec. 1-3 in Seattle.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY WOMEN’S RUGBY
Wildcat women’s rugby is fresh from a USA Rugby College 7s National Championship quarterfinals appearance against Life University (Marietta, Ga.) in May at Kennesaw State University in Georgia, and junior loose forward Tessa Hann was named a first team D1 All-American in June and a Sorenson Award finalist in July as junior lock Georgia Budd became a second-team All-American.
Central opens its six-fixture fall season at Victoria (B.C.) Oct. 1 before returning home against Lindenwood (Saint Charles, Mo.) Oct. 22 and against Life Nov. 5, both at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg.
The D1 Elite Semifinals are set for Nov. 19, and the D1 Elite Finals are Dec. 3.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY CROSS COUNTRY
The Wildcat men’s and women’s cross country harriers are back after both qualified seven for the 2021 NCAA Division II West Region Cross Country Championships at Ash Creek Preserve in Monmouth, Ore.
The men ran to 18th of 21 teams behind Chico State (Calif.) where the women’s seven regional runners raced to 20th of 24 behind Great Northwest Athletic Conference champion Simon Fraser, which won its first GNAC championship since 2014 and paced itself to 16th nationally.
Though Simon Fraser’s men won their first GNAC title, neither they nor their conference rivals made the cut for nationals.
Shawn Clough, a Port Orchard native and returning sophomore, scored 81st of 150 at regionals ahead of Ty Savely of Mission Viejo, Calif. (116th), back as a sophomore, and Zack Sundt of Olympia (135th), a junior this fall.
For the women, returning junior Meredith Massey of Kennewick (102nd) led the Wildcats order as Tailer Cochran of Arlington (123rd) and Madison Thompson of Ellensburg (147th), both sophomores this season, followed.
Central will open its five-meet season with the CWU Invitational Sept. 10 at the Apple Ridge Run Cross Country Course in Yakima, the GNAC Cross Country Champhips are Nov. 5 in Monmouth before the West Regional Championship Nov. 19 in Billings, Mont., and the Division II National Championship Dec. 2 in Chambers Bay.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY WILDCATS WOMEN’S SOCCER
New coach Lindsey Lee and her women’s soccer Wildcats strive to lock up their goal area this fall.
Central Washington was outscored by a 3.39-1.28 average per game last fall as it finished 5-13 overall and 4-10 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference where Seattle Pacific won its third conference championship in nine GNAC seasons and reached the NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championship quarterfinals in search of its second national title since 2008.
The Wildcats are back with three goalkeepers in sophomores Kassandra Jaggard of San Diego and Morgan Blankenship of Turlock, Calif., and freshman Mallory Patzer of Aurora, Ore., who are up to the challenge.
GNAC second-team forward Makinzie Packwood and second-team midfielder Sydney Lowe graduated while honorable mention midfielder Sophia Keenan will continue her playing career at Solent University in Southampton, England, but defenders Jaxyn Farmen of Medical Lake, Maci Parke of Des Moines, Kiana Harris of Buckley, Sydney Edwards of Renton, midfielder Teryn Mendez of Seattle and forward Peyton Vogel of Murrieta, Calif., are this season’s seniors.
Lee, who came on for the Wildcats January 15, spent seven seasons as an assistant coach at Division I California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, and remains a U13 and U9 head coach and U8-U18 director of goalkeeping for Central Coast United Soccer Club, of which she’s been a part since 2014.
She was also a first-team All-American goalkeeper for Westmont College (Santa Barbara, Calif.), and reached the 2013 NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship final in Orange Beach, Ala., was named Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table co-Soccer Player of the Year in 2014, and became the co-Golden State Athletic Conference Player of the Year with a .56 goals allowed average – second-best in both school history and in the country – as a senior.
Central opened with a scrimmage against Trinity Western (Langley, B.C.) Wednesday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg, and the Wildcats’ regular season begins at home against Chico State at 1 p.m. Sept. 1.
The Wildcats play at Seattle Pacific, which has taken seven in a row head-to-head and is 29-6-4 against them since 2002, Oct. 6 before the Falcons visit Oct. 27.