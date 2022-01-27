Mike Reilly is calling it an 11-year Canadian Football League career.
The 6-foot-3-inch, 37-year-old B.C. Lions quarterback, two-time Grey Cup champion and Central Washington University alumnus of Kennewick announced his retirement from the CFL Monday after playing in 168 CFL games, 69 with the Lions from 2010-12 and 2019-21.
He won his first Grey Cup with BC in 2011 and passed for 7,876 yards and 38 touchdowns in all of his time as a Lion.
Reilly became a top CFL quarterbacks after his trade to the Edmonton Elks from 2013-18, for whom he passed for 26,929 yards and 144 touchdowns and won the 103rd Grey Cup in 2015, in which he was named MVP with 269 passing yards and a pair of touchdown strikes in a 26-20 defeat of the Ottawa Redblacks.
He's 14th in the CFL's all-time passing list with 34,805 career passing yards (paired with 182 touchdowns, 105 interceptions, a 67.1 passing percentage, a 99.2 quarterback rating and 3,566 rushing yards for 56 scores) and was the passing leader with Edmonton from 2016-18 and in his final season with BC in 2021.
Reilly, Doug Flutie and new Montreal Alouettes coach Anthony Calvillo are the only three quarterbacks in CFL history to surpass the 5,000-yard passing mark three seasons in a row as Reilly did it in 2016-18. He was also the 2017 Most Outstanding Player Award after career-highs in passing yards (5,830) and completions (30), and became a CFL All-Star in 2017 and a West Division All-Star in 2016 and 2017.
Reilly, who threw for 300 yards 57 times, was a two-time CFL Top Performer of the Month and became a Top Performer of the Week three times in his final season.
He signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2009, then spent time as an offseason and/or practice squad member with the Green Bay Packers and St. Louis Rams (2009) and Seattle Seahawks (2010).
Reilly played three seasons for Kamiakin High in Kennewick before relocating to Kalispell, Mont., and setting a Flathead High record with 2,280 yards. He signed with the NAIA's Montana Tech (Butte) but decided instead to walk on at NCAA Division I Washington State University before transferring to Division II Central Washington.
He was a Harlon Hill Trophy co-runner-up as a Wildcats senior, and set an NCAA record of any division as he threw a touchdown in all 46 games of his college career.
Reilly was the 2008 GNAC Offensive Player of the Year and a first-team All Great NW with 3,706 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and six interceptions, as well as 415 rushing yards and four touchdowns.