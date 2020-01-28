Two Central Washington University football players have been named to the Don Hansen Football 2019 All-America team, according to a news release from CWU.
Earning All-America status for the Wildcats were running back Michael Roots and offensive lineman Nicholas Streubel. Roots was named to the Third Team as an all-purpose player, while Streubel was named Honorable Mention.
Roots had a phenomenal 2019 campaign and was named First Team All-GNAC for the second consecutive year. His rushing numbers ranked in the top-10 in Division II and he was the top running back for the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
He led the GNAC in total rush yards (1,515), rushing touchdowns (14), yards per carry (6.9), rush yards per game (137.7), and rush attempts (219). He ranked third in Division II in total rush yards, seventh in rush yards per game, is tied in rushing touchdowns, and 14th in rush yards per carry during the regular season.
Roots also led the GNAC and ranked fifth in Division II in all-purpose yards per game at 172.82 during the regular season. His 1,901 total all-purpose yards is third in Division II. He rushed for a career-high 221 yards in the win against Simon Fraser on Oct. 26 and eclipsed 100-plus yards in eight games, including two games of 200-plus yards rushing. This is Roots second career All-America honor. He was named a D2Football.com All-America back in December 2019.
“For Michael (Roots), we’re excited that he had such a good junior campaign,” CWU Head Coach Chris Fisk said. “We’re also excited about all the work he’s been putting in for the 2020 season.”
Streubel was the anchor on the Wildcats offensive line and helped lead one of Division II’s most prolific offenses yet again. He was named Co-GNAC Offensive Lineman of Year and picked up First Team All-GNAC honors for the year.
He helped guide the CWU offense to 504.7 yards of total offense per game, which led the GNAC and ranked ninth in Division II. The Wildcats ground game also produced 211.6 yards per game and 293.1 passing yards per game. Both averages were in the top-30 in Division II during the regular season.
The CWU offensive line also allowed just 13 sacks the whole season, a mark that ranked 13th in Division II in the regular season. Streubel finished his career as a three-time All-GNAC selection with every one being a First Team honor. He also earned D2CCA All-Super Region 4 honors twice. This is his first career All-America accolade.
“For Nic, it’s a career capped off the right way,” Coach Fisk stated. “ I think he is more than deserving of everything he is getting. The cool thing about Nic is he’ll be an All-American moving forward in life too, so I am excited for him to get this.”
The Don Hansen team carries out the legacy of long-time small college football advocate Don Hansen, who passed away at age 75 on Aug. 29, 2010. Hansen, from Brookfield, Ill., started and published Don Hansen’s National Weekly Football Gazette for three decades, selecting NCAA Division II All-America teams for the first time in 1988. Don Hansen’s Football Gazette began selecting Division II All-Region squads in 2003.