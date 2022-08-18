...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 104.
* WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Simcoe
Highlands, Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. In Oregon,
Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Central Washington volleyball sweeps Eastern Washington in exhibition
The Central Washington University volleyball team opened its preseason with a 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-21) sweep of NCAA Division I Eastern Washington, back from the Big Sky Conference quarterfinals, Wednesday in Cheney.
Tia Andaya led the Wildcats with team-highs in kills (10) and assists (17), finished 10-for-13 for a .692 hitting percentage and came away with an ace, a pair of blocks and five digs.
Kylie Thorne and Ashley Kaufman finished with eight and seven respective kills, Shaunessy Fisk notched a team-leading 10 digs and was a perfect 13-for-13 in service receptions.
As a unit, the Wildcats hit .253 offensively and posted five blocks and 38 digs.
"It was good to compete and see some work pay off in certain areas," Central coach Mario Andaya said. "The competitive energy was high, so that's always fun to see."
The Wildcats held the Eagles to a .159 hitting percentage, including sub-.100 in both the first and third sets.
The match opened with a 4-0 Eastern lead before Central rattled off five in a row. It stayed close until an 8-1 Wildcat run opened an 18-13 edge. Seven points later, a kill from Marianna Payne pushed Central ahead 22-16 and forced an Eagles timeout. Eastern took the next two points, but the Wildcats hung 25-19 with a service ace from Rachel Lambrecht and another kill from Payne.
Central opened the second set 4-1 and the Eagles tied it 7-7, but a Kaufman kill made it 10-8. The Wildcats jumped ahead 19-13 with an ace from Sydney Remsberg, and a kill from Andaya put Central ahead 21-15. The Wildcats closed with a kill and an ace from Kaufman, and a clinching kill from Andaya.
Eastern opened 17-12 in the third and put the Wildcats at their largest disadvantage until an Eagles service error started a 6-0 Central run including kills from Payne and Emma Daoud-Hebert. Consecutive Eastern errors put the Wildcats ahead 20-19 before Andaya, Lambrecht, Thorne and two Eagle errors sealed a 25-21 victory.
Central is back in action for an exhibition at Eastern's Big Sky Rival Portland State, which made the second round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship in 2021, scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday.