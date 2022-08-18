Support Local Journalism


The Central Washington University volleyball team opened its preseason with a 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-21) sweep of NCAA Division I Eastern Washington, back from the Big Sky Conference quarterfinals, Wednesday in Cheney.

Tia Andaya led the Wildcats with team-highs in kills (10) and assists (17), finished 10-for-13 for a .692 hitting percentage and came away with an ace, a pair of blocks and five digs.

