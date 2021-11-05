Support Local Journalism


The Wildcats righted a wrong against Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Alaska Fairbanks Thursday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg.

The Central Washington University volleyball team blanked the Nanooks 25-18, 25-21, 25-22 for its second win in a row and its fourth in its last six in vengeance of a 3-1 Oct. 9 road loss.

The Wildcats (12-7 overall, 8-5 GNAC) improved to 9-0 at home.

“It felt really good to go out and beat Fairbanks, but it felt even better that we did it together,” said sophomore setter/outside hitter Tia Andaya, who led Central with 10 kills — the last of which sealed the sweep — and 17 assists. “I think we played well, we focused on what we needed to focus on, and it showed.”

The Wildcats also beat the Nanooks (14-12, 7-7) for their seventh sweep of the fall and their 31st head-to-head win in 38 tries since 2002.

Sydney Remsberg kept the Wildcats running with 21 assists and a pair of aces, Hannah Stires hustled for 10 digs and Leanna Shymanski leapt for seven blocks.

Central, fourth in the GNAC behind No. 18 Western Washington (16-4, 12-1), Alaska Anchorage (17-8, 10-3) and Simon Fraser (16-5, 10-4), and seventh in the West Region through Thursday with five regular-season games left, is scheduled to host Anchorage on Alumni Night at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Seawolves won 3-1 at Northwest Nazarene Thursday, beat the visiting Wildcats 3-2 in their first meeting Oct. 23, have taken the last three head-to-head and lead the series 21-18 since 2002.

