Central Washington volleyball will meet Western Washington in West Regional second round By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Jake McNeal Author email Dec 3, 2021 1 hr ago Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Wildcats can finally catch the No. 2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference champion Vikings in the NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball West Regional semifinals Friday.Sixth seed Central Washington University (17-8 overall), in search of its first Division II championship after coming up second in the GNAC race, won its seventh game in its last eight with a three-set rally and a 3-1 (17-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-13) first-round upset of No. 3 Pacific West Conference champion Chaminade (Honolulu) Thursday at Coussoulis Arena in San Bernardino, Calif.Wildcats-Vikings III is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, and the winner will reach the West Regional championship against No. 1 Cal State Bernardino, No. 4 Cal Poly Pomona or No. 5 Cal State LA set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Fans can watch the semifinal at ccaanetwork.com.“I want these guys to celebrate what they’ve done,” Central coach Mario Andaya said. “I think really it’s celebrating what we’ve done and looking forward to doing it again and seeing where it takes us.”The Wildcats were the last team to beat Western Washington (22-4), in 3-1 style Sept. 23 at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg, and can vanquish the Vikings for the second time in their last three tries and for the 11th time in 41 head-to-head since 2002.Western Washington, which shut out Central when last they met Oct. 23 in Bellingham, beat seventh-seed Simon Fraser 3-1 in the first round.“We knew it was going to be a marathon,” said Marianna Payne, a 6-foot Wildcats freshman outside hitter of Camas. “We knew it was going to be a lot of long rallies, and we prepared for that: We trained since August for this tournament and this opportunity, and we just came out and showed what we’ve focused on all year.”The Vikings, Division II runners-up in 2007 and 2018 in pursuit of their first crown, ride a 17-game win streak including eight sweeps, and juniors Olivia Fairchild (a 6-foot-2-inch middle) and Gabby Gunterman (a 5-foot-10 outside hitter) are American Volleyball Coaches Association All-West First Team picks.Tia Andaya, a 5-foot-9 Central sophomore setter and outside hitter and first-team honoree, led the Wildcats with 11 kills, 20 assists, 16 digs and three aces against Chaminade (27-6) Thursday.Payne helped Central to a 6-4 first-set lead with two spikes before the Silverswords pulled ahead 15-10 and 20-13 and claimed the stanza. “We’re a very competitive team, especially in practice, so I think that once that clicked for us and once we didn’t want that first set to ever happen to us again,” said Payne, who landed 14 kills, four blocks and a pair of digs. “We just really came out in the second set and took care of business.”Andaya put the Wildcats ahead 11-8 with a kill in the second, and Ashley Kaufman, Andaya and Kylie Thorne split a trio of kills before the Silverswords yielded the frame with an attack error.“They play a very unique style of volleyball where they make so many plays — some unorthodox things that we had to stay the course,” Mario Andaya said. “If we can help it, obviously, we don’t want to go to a fifth, so I’m glad the points turned out our way.”Central and Chaminade tied 13-13 in the third and, despite a 22-19 Silverswords advantage, Kaufman and Payne’s kills and an Andaya ace sparked a six-point run.“Winning that third set was huge and it kind of carried that momentum from the end of the third into the fourth,” said Sydney Remsberg, a 5-foot-4 Wildcats sophomore setter from Yakima who came away with 21 assists, three digs and an ace. “It just kind of allowed us to play comfortable and just kind of play our game.”Chaminade jumped out 5-2 in the fourth, but Central answered with a 10-1 spree and a nine-point run as Andaya sealed the afternoon with an ace.Hannah Stires and Shaunessy Fisk hustled for 24 and 13 respective digs, and Emma Daoud-Hebert blocked seven shots.“It seemed like they started to create a little more errors and started to get a little softer on their shots, which I credit to our blockers who showed some presence there, and we got some good digs and transitional work out of it,” Mario Andaya said.The Wildcats aced the Silverswords six times to three, out-assisted them 46-41 and out-dug them 74-70.“I think we showed the grit that we’ve been showing most of the last month,” Mario Andaya said. “We’ve been playing playoff volleyball since November just to stay alive and really try to get an at-large berth. I thought we showed what we were capable of once we settled in." We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 