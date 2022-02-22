The Wildcat basketball women can get closer to Great Northwest Athletic Conference front-runner Montana State Billings in their penultimate regular-season game.
Central Washington (18-7 overall, 11-5 GNAC through Monday) beat the Yellowjackets (16-9, 10-3) 79-68 in their first clash of the winter Dec. 4, 2021, in Billings, and has a chance at its third head-to-head win in a row and its 15th in 33 meetings since 2003 scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Thursday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg and to air at nbcrightnow.com/sports/livesports.
The Wildcats are also second to Western Washington (17-3, 9-3) in the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball West rankings through Feb. 16 as they score a conference-best 73.8 points per game against 66.6 allowed, lead with nine 3-pointers per game and tie Simon Fraser (11-12, 7-7) for first with 16.4 assists.
Montana State Billings leads in free throw percentage (75.4) where Central (74.9) is second, and the Yellowjackets lead the pack with a 1.2 assist-to-turnover ratio to the Wildcats’ next-best 1.1.
Kassidy Malcolm and Kizzah Maltezo are the GNAC’s twin top scorers at 18.8 points per game, Samantha Bowman (16.5) is fourth behind St. Martin’s junior forward Claire Dingus (17.3), and six-foot-three-inch Montana State Billings senior forward Taryn Shelley (14.5) is eighth.
Bowman, a 6-foot-3-inch redshirt junior center from Zillah, was named the GNAC Player of the Week for the fifth time this winter Monday before she led the Wildcats with 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting with 14 rebounds, four blocks and four steals in her 19th double-double of the season in an 89-81 home loss to Alaska Anchorage (18-5, 11-4) that evening.
She’s the conference’s top rebounder with 15.6 per game ahead of Shelley (8), leads shot blockers with 2.2, and Malcolm leads free throw and 3-point shooters at at 87.2% and 40.8%, respectively.
Maltezo, a 5-foot-5-inch redshirt senior guard from Honokaa, Hawaii, became Central’s new single-season 3-point shooting champion as she hit five triples on the way to her 72nd triple Monday.
Malcolm (20 points, six rebounds and four assists) and Maltezo (17 points, a rebound and an assist) joined Bowman in double-digit scoring, though the Seawolves pulled off the season sweep after winning the first head-to-head 78-68 Feb. 5 in Anchorage and bested Central for the 19th time in a row since 2013 and for the 32nd in 40 since 2003.
The Wildcats and Seawolves traded 11 leads and seven ties as Central outshot Anchorage 11-9 from beyond the arc and outscored the Seawolves 22-16 off of turnovers, but Anchorage outperformed the Wildcats 34-12 off the bench, 42-34 in the paint, 6-0 on fast breaks, 28-19 in the third quarter and 27-17 in the fourth quarter after trailing 45-34 at intermission.
Six-foot Seawolves senior forward Tennae Voliva led Anchorage with 17 points and 10 rebounds in her sixth double-double of the season.
ALASKA ANCHORAGE 89, CENTRAL WASHINGTON 81
Monday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg
AAN 17 17 28 27 — 89
CWU 15 30 19 17 — 81
SCORING — Alaska Anchorage (18-5, 11-4): Tennae Voliva 17, Lauren Johnson 14, Jahnna Hajdukovich 11, Kimani Fernandez 10, Sala Langi 8, Jazzpher Evans 7, Nicole Pinckney 6, Ra’Anaa Bey 5, Stephanie Jackson 5, Malie Marfil 4, Rachel Ingram 2. 3-pointers — 9 (Hajdukovich 3, Johnson 2, Evans, Pinckney, Bey, Jackson). Totals 35 10-11 89. Central Washington (18-7, 11-5): Samantha Bowman 24, Kassidy Malcolm 20, Kizzah Maltezo 17, Jenna Troy 9, Valerie Huerta 5, Tori Maeda 3, Claire Heitschmidt 3. 3-pointers — 11 (Maltezo 5, Troy 3, Huerta, Maeda, Heitschmidt). Totals 30 10-14 81.