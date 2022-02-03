The Central Washington University women's and men's basketball teams picked up Great Northwest Athletic Conference wins Thursday, the women at Alaska Fairbanks and the men against Northwest Nazarene at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg.
CENTRAL WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 80, ALASKA FAIRBANKS 67
Kassidy Malcolm scored a career-high 30 points as the Wildcat women (15-4 overall, 8-2 GNAC) season-swept host Nanooks (2-14, 1-8) in an 80-67 triumph Thursday at the Patty Center in Fairbanks.
The win improved on Central's 67-52 win Tuesday in the same gym and lifted Central to second place in the GNAC race behind rival No. 9 Western Washington (13-1, 5-1 GNAC).
The Wildcats stretched their win streak to 10, their new longest Division II run since they won nine in a row in 2006-07.
Malcolm scored 19 of Central's 25 first-quarter points and finished with seven rebounds, two steals and five assists.
After a slow start, Samantha Bowman came alive in the fourth quarter to end up with 22 points and 19 rebounds, her 14th double-double of the winter.
Fairbanks outperformed the Wildcats 9-2 off of fast breaks and 27-2 off the bench, but Central got the better of points in the paint, 42-36.
The Wildcats will venture northeast to Alaska Anchorage (fourth in the GNAC at 13-4, 6-3 behind 13-9, 7-3 Montana State Billings through Friday) for a game set to begin at 6:15 p.m. Saturday and to air at the UAA Seawolves YouTube page.
Central is 8-30 against Anchorage since 2003, and has not beaten the Seawolves in their last 17 tries since 2013.
Central Washington 80, Alaska Fairbanks 67
Thursday in Fairbanks
CWU 25 18 19 18 — 80
AFA 24 16 14 13 — 67
SCORING — Central Washington (15-4 overall, 8-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference): Kassidy Malcolm 30, Samantha Bowman 22, Valerie Huerta 13, Kizzah Maltezo 13, Brinley Hagemeier 2. 3-pointers — 7 (Huerta 3, Malcolm 2, Maltezo 2). Totals 30 13-16 80. Alaska Fairbanks (2-14, 1-10): Destiny Reimers 12, Claudia Diez Marti 11, Pearle Green 8, Emma Wass 8, Savannah Huerta 8, Paola Perez-Mendoza 6, Ellen Silva 6, Caitlin Pusich 6, Olivia Kraska 2. 3-pointers — 6 (Green 2, Huerta 2, Pusich 2). Totals 27 7-12 67.
CENTRAL MEN'S BASKETBALL 93, NORTHWEST NAZARENE 70
Marqus Gilson scored 15 of his 22 points in the first half as he paced the Wildcat men Thursday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg.
Central (12-5 overall, 6-4 GNAC) dominated before intermission, shooting 21-for-36 from the field and holding Northwest Nazarene (5-7, 3-4 GNAC) to 9-for-29.
The Wildcats made 5 of 9 first-half 3-pointers as the Nighthawks came up 2-for-10.
Central led for all but nine seconds, pulled ahead 46-14 with 13 assists by the break and scored 54 paint points in all.
The Wildcat reserves came through for 32 points, and Northwest Nazarene's backups went scoreless and trailed 53-25 at intermission.
Central led 37-10 through the first 12 minutes and Gilson put in 15 points in the opening 14:30.
Northwest Nazarene opened second half with a 10-0 run as the Nighthawks' shooting kicked in, but the Wildcats shot an even 50% from the floor to finish the contest at 54.3%.
Aside from Gilson's 22 points, three other Wildcats finished in double digits: David Thompson recorded 10 of his 19 points in the first half, while Matt Poquette and Colby Gennett finished with 12 and 11, respectively.
The Wildcats, third to St. Martin's (14-5, 7-3) and Montana State Billings (9-9, 5-3) in the conference race through Friday, are scheduled to open the new week against Western Washington (11-7, 4-4 and tied for sixth with 9-7, 4-4 Simon Fraser) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Nicholson Pavilion.
The Vikings took the first meeting 90-88 Jan. 29 in Bellingham and lead the head-to-head series 28-11 since 2002.
Central Washington 93, Northwest Nazarene 70
Thursday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg
NNU 25 45 — 70
CWU 53 40 — 93
SCORING — Northwest Nazarene (5-7 overall, 3-4 Great Northwest Athletic Conference): George Reidy 27, Tru Allen 18, James Nelson 13, Christian Rose 8, Kobe Terashima 4. 3-pointers — 4 (Tru 2, Reidy, Nelson). Totals 28 10-15 70. Central Washington (12-5, 6-4): Marqus Gilson 22, David Thompson 19, Matt Poquette 12, Colby Gennett 11, Micah Pollard 9, Xavier Smith 6, Isaiah Banks 6, David Lindgren 4, Amari Stafford 2, Kyson Rose 2. 3-pointers — 5 (Pollard 3, Thompson, Gennett). Totals 38 12-21 93.