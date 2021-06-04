They may not get a state title run, they may not get a trophy, and they might not even get official credit for it this season, but the Ellensburg High School girls basketball team clinched the CWAC’s best record Friday night in a 68-37 win over Grandview.
With one game left to play tomorrow against East Valley, the Bulldogs (10-1, 9-1 CWAC) accomplished exactly what they wanted to this season.
“It’s always a good feeling to win,” junior guard Dylan Philip said. “This group of girls, we’ve been together for so long, and we did it last year so it’s just fun to get it again.”
Before this game, and even this season, many Bulldogs said that this season was for their seniors: Kami Hartrick, Isa Dimas, and Kiadyn Whitney. On the night of her final home game, Hartrick scored a season-high 12 points off the bench, and finished just behind sophomore Olivia Anderson in points, who had 18 to lead the Bulldogs.
“It’s always the best to see (Hartrick) hyped up like that, because it just brings the energy up for everyone,” Philip said.
Just like they have all year, the Bulldogs rolled through every quarter, using runouts and an incredibly aggressive defense to get out ahead and never look back in its clinching win.
With just one game left to play this season, Bulldogs head coach Jeff Whitney said that tonight’s win was for the league championship, and tomorrow’s season finale against rival East Valley is their state title game.
With all that in mind, Philip wants to make sure she can help send those seniors out with one more win.
“As a team, everyone wants to win for them because this is all we get,” Philip said. “So we have to treat it like it’s state.”
Anderson — 18 points, Hartrick — 12 points, Philip — 10 points, Blume — 8 points, Rogel — 6 points, Whitney — 5 points, Jones — 4 points, Leishman — 3 points, Kennedy — 2 points