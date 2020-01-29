Some changes are coming to prep athletics in Kittitas County for the next four years.
On Sunday evening, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) approved reclassification numbers starting with the 2020-21 school year, which is reshaping leagues around the state.
While Ellensburg (2A) and Kittitas (2B) high schools are to remain in their respective classifications, Cle Elum-Roslyn is moving down from 1A to 2B. CE-R will amalgamate into the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference (EWAC), which Kittitas competes in.
Instead of the schools being evenly distributed into six classifications, the new reclassification cycle has preset enrollment thresholds that the WIAA approved last year.
Here’s the breakdown:
Class 4A: 1,300-plus (51 schools)
Class 3A: 1,299-900 (79)
Class 2A: 899-450 (62)
Class 1A: 449-225 (60)
Class 2B: 224-105 (61)
Class 1B: 104-1 (85)
CE-R’s average enrollment is 182 students, just three ahead of Kittitas’ average (179). So, an appeal to stay in 1A wasn’t much of a thought.
“Through our vetting with our community, parent night and then a survey that we had out, the feedback was pretty dominant that we just go where we fall,” said CE-R athletic director Debbie Bentler.
Also factored in are a school’s free-and-reduced lunch percentages (doesn’t apply to schools in 2B and 1B). If a school is above the state average of 47 percent, it reduces its enrollment based on how many percentage points they are above the state average, which could drop them down a classification.
For instance, Highland (previously 1A), heading to the EWAC as well, has an average enrollment of 261. But because of its 83 percent of free-and-reduced lunches, its adjusted enrollment is now 167.4, putting it in the 2B range.
The system specifically helps non-affluent schools achieve competitive balance among programs. Basically, a school that has a lower percentage of free-and-reduced lunches, its students — more often than not — can afford private coaching, club teams, camps, and more, giving them a competitive advantage.
Four teams from the South Central Athletic Conference are set to join the EWAC which includes CE-R, Highland, Goldendale, Granger and River View. The modified league will be split up into two divisions, but not for all sports as some schools don’t vie in certain ones.
Football, for example, will have Cle Elum-Roslyn, Highland, Goldendale, Kittitas, Granger and White Swan in the west division, and the east division will feature Dayton/Waitsburg, Columbia Burbank, Riverview, Mabton, Tri-Cities Prep, and Warden.
The EWAC also lost a few schools in Liberty Christian, DeSales, and Lyle/Wishram.
The move certainly should help Cle Elum-Roslyn in football as it’s won three games over the past three seasons while facing perennial 1A programs such as Zillah, La Salle, and Naches Valley.
“Hoping our program improves and grows and there’s good competitive matchups,” Bentler said.
IMPACT ON ELLENSBURG
Ellensburg isn’t heading anywhere, but the Central Washington Athletic Conference (CWAC) will look different — and smaller.
Wapato, Quincy, and Toppenish are dropping down to the 1A, leaving the CWAC with only seven teams. Those three schools all had a high percentage of free-and-reduced lunches, drastically dropping their future enrollment. Toppenish, with a 90 percent free-and-reduced rate, has an average enrollment of 655, but the adjusted rate is now 393.
So, what’s the prospect of a seven-team league? Definitely more non-league scheduling. And the split division in sports such as football, baseball, and softball will no longer exist.
“It’s going to be different, for sure,” said EHS athletic director Cole Kanyer. “It’s going to hopefully allow for some more non-league games for us to be able to get at every level. We’ve already kind of started to build some of those non-league schedules. We’ve got some similar opponents in some sports, and we got some different opponents in others.
“We haven’t solidified what we want to do with sports like baseball and basketball yet, so it’s kind of hard to predict what that’s going to look like. Realistically, we’re either playing 12 or 18 league games against our seven-team league opponents.”
There was potential of teams dropping down to the 2A into the CWAC but never worked out.
“That’s going to be kind of the gray areas figuring out how we attack each sport individually and balance that schedule so that we can hopefully do a good job of finding relatively quality non-league competition in a general area,” Kanyer said. “Because with the way things are looking, we’re not going to be able to travel anywhere we want. We’re going to have to stay kind of regionalized.”
As for how many state allocations a WIAA district will receive, that has yet to be solidified.
The CWAC and Great Northern League’s (GNL) district glue crossover games for state spots could be shaken up. While the CWAC lost three teams, the GNL added one to its now six-team league.
“The way it looks right now, the GNL should probably generate two allocations one year, and one allocation the following year,” Kanyer said. “And the choice that we as the CWAC are going to be up against is will we want to glue with them when we both have two allocations so we can maybe get more teams in? Or do we want to let them have their two allocations, we’ll take our two allocations and we’ll just glue in the year that they only generate one allocation?”
The WIAA board approved a two-year adjustment of the range for a 16-entry tournament for 50-68 member schools. According to the WIAA’s statement, it was “done to ensure schools that opted up and/or landed in classifications affected by appeals, would not be negatively impacted due to the appeal process.” The 2B and 2A classifications will still have 16-team tournament.