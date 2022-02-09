Tony Rios, Jonathan Jones and Thomas Sheeley are Class 1B/2B District 5 champions and three of Kittitas Secondary’s eight boys’ qualifiers to Saturday’s Class 1B/2B Region 2 meet at Warden High School, the very same gym in which they got through the district meet seven days earlier.
Cle Elum-Roslyn’s Colin O’Cain and Josiah Beiter are also into the fray with third-place qualifications.
Kittitas/Thorp’s Avega Gross is off to the Region 4 Girls tournament Saturday at Ephrata High School after coming up fifth in her South Sub Regional Feb. 5 at Liberty High School in Spangle.
The top five regional finishers in each weight class will reach Mat Classic XXXIII, scheduled for Feb. 18-19 at the Tacoma Dome.
Rios, a senior at 132 pounds, will open his regional quarterfinals against the Okanogan freshman Chad Busching/Republic-Curlew sophomore Tristan Hall winner.
Jones, a junior at 138, will face Almira/Coulee-Harline junior Tristen Wood or Lake Roosevelt freshman Elijah Marchand in the quarterfinals.
Sheeley, a junior at 160, will take on Liberty (Spangle) senior Mitchell Lencioni or Lake Roosevelt senior Kaiden Palmer in the quarterfinals.
Adrian Gallegos, a junior second at 120, will go in against Lake Roosevelt senior Colton Jackson or Republic/Curlew freshman Emaan Sandhu in the quarterfinals.
Hunter Smith, a junior second at 170, will square off with Okanogan sophomore Richie Arroyo or Liberty (Spangle) sophomore Clae Holling in the quarterfinals.
Josiah Skindzier, a junior third at 145, will challenge Liberty (Spangle) freshman Layton Kettner in the first round, and the winner will be in for Tonasket senior Kevin Sanabria in the quarterfinals.
Robert Amaro, a freshman fourth at 120, will open against Reardan freshman Troy Routh in the first round with a chance to see Tonasket sophomore Aaron Polito in the quarterfinals.
Wesley Martin, a junior fourth at 138, has Liberty (Spangle) freshman Maddex Strobel in the first round, and the winner will advance to the quarterfinals against Tonasket senior Waylon Wilson.
For the Cle Elum-Roslyn boys, O’Cain, a sophomore at 113, will contend with Kettle Falls sophomore Sam Drake in the first round, and the winner will face Okanogan freshman Tanner Grooms in the quarterfinals.
Beiter, a freshman at 160, will start against Davenport sophomore Brody Schillinger in the first round with a shot to take on Okanogan junior Johnny Swartsel in the quarterfinals.
Gross, a sophomore, enters the Region 4 Girls first round against Liberty (Spangle) sophomore Kariyah Strobel, and the winner will move on for Toppenish junior MaryAnn Reyes in the quarterfinals.
CLASS 1B/2B DISTRICT 5 WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Feb. 5 at Warden High School
Team scores
1. Granger 269; 2. Kittitas 179; 3. Warden 170.5; 4. River View 90.5; 5. Goldendale 90; 6. Mabton 45; 7. Highland 44; Columbia Burbank 38.5; 9. White Swan 33; 10. Cle Elum-Roslyn 23
Cle Elum-Roslyn results
113 Colin O‘Cain third
Quarterfinal: Bye; Semifinal: Carter Katz, Columbia Burbank, def. O‘Cain, technical fall, 19-3, 5:45; Consolation semifinal: Bye; Third-place match: Bye
160 Josiah Beiter third
Quarterfinal: Beiter def. Nathan Mendez, Warden, 13-8; Semifinal: Thomas Sheeley, Kittitas, pinned Beiter, 1:54; Consolation semifinal: Beiter def. Salvador Gonzalez, Highland, injury; Third-place match: Beiter def. Nathan Mendez, Warden, sudden victory, 10-8
Kittitas results
120 Robert Amaro (11-12) fourth
Quarterfinal: Amaro def. Jose Arriaga, Warden, 9-7; Semifinal: Adrian Alvarez, Granger, pinned Amaro, 2:53; Consolation semifinal: Amaro def. Yahir Salazar, Highland, 7-0; Third-place match: Junior Santiago, Warden, pinned Amaro, 4:22
120 Adrian Gallegos (7-11) second
Quarterfinal: Gallegos def. Yahir Salazar, Highland, major decision, 15-2; Semifinal: Gallegos pinned Junior Santiago, Warden, :51; First-place match: Adrian Alvarez, Granger, pinned Gallegos, 1:45
132 Tony Rios (15-4) first
Quarterfinal: Bye; Semifinal: Rios def. Angel Cruz, Warden, 8-1; First-place match: Rios def. Cason Cox, Warden, major decision, 13-4
132 Jonathan Marin (18-9) fifth
Quarterfinal: Marin def. Yacir Perez, Highland, 5-3; Semifinal: Cason Cox, Warden, def. Marin, 12-6; Consolation semifinals: Ethan King, River View, def. Marin, major decision, 15-6; Fifth-place match: Marin def. Angel Cruz, Warden, 10-6
138 Wesley Martin (4-4) fourth
Quarterfinal: Martin pinned Ivan Rydberg, Highland, 5:41; Semifinal: Jonathan Jones, Kittitas, pinned Martin, 1:18; Consolation semifinal: Martin pinned Mikah Vigil, White Swan, 2:20; Third-place match: Israel Hernandez, Warden, pinned Martin, 2:16
138 Jonathan Jones (18-2) first
Quarterfinal: Bye; Semifinal: Jones pinned Wesley Martin, Kittitas, 1:18; First-place match: Jones def. Fabian Cisneros, Granger, major decision, 13-1
145 Brody Stewart (9-14) sixth
Quarterfinal: Blaise Payne, Goldendale, def. Stewart, 9-6; Consolation round 1: Stewart pinned Angel Garcia, Highland, 2:45; Consolation semifinals: Josiah Skindzier, Kittitas, pinned Stewart, :43; Fifth-place match: Blaise Payne, Goldendale, def. Stewart, 7-4
145 Josiah Skindzier (19-7) third
Quarterfinal: Skindzier def. Seth Lucatero, Goldendale, 5-1; Semifinal: Dahani Trupp, Warden def. Skindzier, 5-0; Consolation semifinal: Skindzier pinned Brody Stewart, Kittitas, :43; Third-place match: Skindzier pinned Seth Lucatero, Goldendale, 1:00
152 Simon Jones (12-11) fifth
Quarterfinal: Jones pinned Dustin Eguirres, White Swan, 2:28; Semifinal: Victor Canche, Goldendale, def. Jones, 7-2; Consolation semifinal: Javier Nunez, River View, def. Jones, technical fall, 18-1, 4:08; Fifth-place match: Jones def. Derek Gonzalez, Warden, major decision,12-2
152 Angel Villa (8-13)
Quarterfinal: Cody Northwind, Granger, pinned Villa, 1:01; Consolation round 1: Javier Nunez, River View, def. Villa, major decision, 17-5
160 Thomas Sheeley (14-7) first
Quarterfinal: Bye; Semifinal: Sheeley pinned Josiah Beiter, Cle Elum, 1:54; First-place match: Sheeley pinned Fabien Garduno, White Swan, 1:56
160 Jordan Martin (6-13) fifth
Quarterfinal: Martin pinned Salvador Gonzalez, Highland, 3:15; Semifinal: Fabien Garduno, White Swan, pinned Martin, :51; Consolation semifinal: Nathan Mendez, Warden, def. Martin, technical fall, 17-0, 3:39; Fifth-place match: Martin def. Salvador Gonzalez, Highland, injury default
170 Hunter Smith (7-4) second
Quarterfinal: Bye; Semifinal: Smith pinned Miguel Farias, River View, :37; First-place match: Conan Northwind, Granger, pinned Smith, 1:26
SOUTH GIRLS’ SUB-REGIONAL
Feb. 5 at Richland High School
Team scores
1. Toppenish 285; 2. Kennewick 187; 3. Chiawana 158.5; 4. Sunnyside 151; 5. Richland 149; 6. Davis 122; 7. Pasco 119; 8. Hermiston 107; 9. Hanford 103; 10. Wapato 78; 11. Eisenhower 72; 12. East Valley 70; 13. Goldendale 63; 14. Southridge 60.5; 15. West Valley 56; 16. Prosser 55; 17. Connell 47; T-18. Kamiakin 34; T-18. Walla Walla 34; 20. Naches Valley 33; 21. Zillah 32; 22. Grandview 27; 23. Highland 26; T-24. Ellensburg 18; T-24. Selah 18; T-26. Kittitas/Thorp 17; T-26. River View 17; 28. Kiona Benton 7; 29. Granger 6; 30. Mabton 4; T-31. Cle Elum-Roslyn 0; T-31. College Place 0; T-31. Columbia Burbank 0; T-31. Dayton 0; T-31. Garfield-Palouse 0; T-31. St. John-Endicott 0; T-31. White Swan 0
Kittitas results
105 Dakota Rivera
Round 1: Savina Torres, Toppenish, def. Rivera, major decision, 15-1; Consolation round 1: Samantha Rojas, Prosser, pinned Rivera, 1:02
140 Avega Gross fifth
Round 1: Gross pinned Melanni Suarez, Davis, 2:59; Quarterfinal: Madison Kiemele, Goldendale, def. Gross, 15-12; Consolation round 2: Gross pinned Jocelyn Chavez, Southridge, 2:56; Consolation round 3: Gross pinned Carmen Hall, Hanford, 2:03; Consolation semifinals: Josselyn Viveros, Eisenhower, def. Gross, 7-0; Fifth-place match: Gross pinned Alexa Kemp, Walla Walla, 2:14