After Cle Elum-Roslyn High School's 62-37 win over Dayton-Waitsburg Thursday night, head coach Eric Terrill could only point up to the rafters when asked about what an EWAC title would mean to his team.
It's been over 20 years since the Cle Elum boys have been league champions, way back in 1999. Especially after dealing with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and an abbreviated season, the first title in over two decades sounds pretty cool to the Warriors.
"It means a lot," senior Jake Kelly said. "A lot of us worked hard over this offseason, put a lot of hours in. It's going to be fun, though, I'm excited."
The Warriors led from start-to-finish in a dominant showing against the EWAC East's runner-up Wolfpack, with a stifling defense and a balanced scoring attack.
Junior Gage Ellison again led the Warriors with 12 points, but Cole Singer and Joel Kelly each scored 10 points to pace all Warriors in double figures.
Cle Elum allowed just 13 points in the first half, and rested most of its starters in the second half to prepare for a league championship game against Columbia Burbank tomorrow.
After starting Wednesday night's game against Mabton off slow, the Warriors made a big emphasis on taking care of this game in the early moments.
"We had to come out here and put it in the bag early," Jake Kelly said. "We all knew that we played bad yesterday and we all wanted to come out and show how we can really play."
And now, with every goal accomplished save for one, the Warriors have just one more contest this year with all the chips on the table. All the offseason work, the cancelations and protocols to follow, have led to one final game against Burbank on the road for the league crown.
The Warriors and Terrill will be looking to add 2021 to that rafter in their home gym, and Friday's contest is as close as they've come to adding another team to that history.
It's crazy," Terrill said. "We're pretty excited, this was one of our goals ... We'd like to take this outright. No matter who we play it's going to be a battle."
Ellison - 12 points/5 rebounds, Joel Kelly - 10 points/5 rebounds, Singer - 10 points, Chafin - 8 points, Favero - 7 points, Johnson - 5 points, Montgomery - 3 points, Razee - 3 points, Jake Kelly - 2 points/5 assists/6 rebounds, Bator - 2 points/6 rebounds