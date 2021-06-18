Up by one after a pair of made free throws by Joel Kelly, the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys basketball team couldn’t get a stop when they needed one late.
The Warriors sent a Columbia Burbank shooter to the line, and then saw the shooter miss both free throws. The second miss found the hands of another Columbia rebounder, and he put it through the hoop in the final moments to give the Coyotes a 58-57 win in the EWAC title game.
Cle Elum got off to a hot start, putting six quick points on the board in the first minute before pulling out to a 17-11 first quarter lead. It was the Warriors presence inside, with Gage Ellison and Joel Kelly that got them going, finishing around the rim with ease and with a pace that they couldn’t retain as the game kept moving.
The Coyotes then made their run in the second quarter, outscoring the Warriors 19-10 in the second frame and holding on to a lead for most of the second and third quarter. But after a 9-0 run from the Warriors to open the fourth quarter, it was back-and-forth for the final eight minutes, each team going toe-to-toe to try and capture a league championship.
In the loss, Ellison led Cle Elum in points for the third straight game, scoring 16 points to go along with eight rebounds, followed closely by Joel Kelly’s 14 points. Senior Jake Kelly nearly recorded a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds.
Ellison — 16 points/8 rebounds/2 blocks, Joel Kelly — 14 points/4 rebounds, Favero — 11 points/4 rebounds, Jake Kelly — 9 points/10 rebounds/4 assists, Chafin — 7 points/4 rebounds/4 steals
Cle Elum-Roslyn High School defeated Dayton-Waitsburg, 62-37, Thursday night.
The Warriors led from start-to-finish in a dominant showing against the EWAC East’s runner-up Wolfpack, with a stifling defense and a balanced scoring attack.
Junior Gage Ellison again led the Warriors with 12 points, but Cole Singer and Joel Kelly each scored 10 points to pace all Warriors in double figures.
Cle Elum allowed just 13 points in the first half, and rested most of its starters in the second half to prepare for a league championship game against Columbia Burbank Friday.
After starting Wednesday night’s game against Mabton off slow, the Warriors made a big emphasis on taking care of this game in the early moments.
“We had to come out here and put it in the bag early,” Jake Kelly said. “We all knew that we played bad yesterday and we all wanted to come out and show how we can really play.”