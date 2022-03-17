Caleb Bogart, Joel Kelly and the baseball Warriors broke loose late in their nonconference home opener against Class 1A Cascade of Leavenworth Thursday in Cle Elum.
Cle Elum-Roslyn scored six runs in the sixth inning of a 12-8 win.
"It was great to get a win at the end of the day," said Warriors coach Mike Halverson, who has four eighth-graders on his varsity roster. "We dug ourselves a hole and, looking back at the game recap, we scored in every inning except the fifth, and we're figuring out how to win."
Bogart (2-for-5, two runs and three RBIs) and Kelly (3-for-5, a double, a run and three RBIs) led Cle Elum-Roslyn (1-1 overall), which trailed 8-6 through five.
Max Dearing (3-for-5, two runs and an RBI) pitched five innings against seven hits, eight runs — five earned — and a walk, and struck out seven Kodiaks before Micah Narte relieved him for two hits, a walk and two strikeouts in two scoreless frames.
"I knew if we could get back to the top of our lineup in the top of the sixth we could score some runs, and we did it," said Halverson after his side stole eight bases.
Next for the Warriors is a home doubleheader with Dayton-Waitsburg scheduled for 1 p.m. March 26 in Cle Elum.
"We've got some time to iron things out and we definitely need to get better on defense, and we have some time to fix what we need to," Halverson said.
CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 12, CASCADE 8
Thursday at Cle Elum-Roslyn High School
CAS 4 0 1 0 3 0 0 — 8 9 3
CER 1 2 1 2 0 6 x — 12 11 5
CLE ELUM-ROSLYN (1-1): BATTING — Caleb Bogart 2-5, 2 R, 3 RBI; Joel Kelly 3-5, R, 3 RBI; Max Dearing 3-5, 2 R, RBI. PITCHING — Max Dearing 5.0 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 5 ER, BB, 7 K; Micah Narte 2.0 IP, 2 H, BB, 2 K.