CLE ELUM — There’s a lot of unknowns for Cle Elum-Roslyn High School baseball for the 2020 season. But regardless who’s graduated and who’s returning, head coach Colby Sherrill will keep the philosophy the same.
“I’m always pretty hyper-aggressive when it comes to small ball,” he said. “That’s been my (modus operandi) since high school. I’m not going to change it. … The players dictate how aggressive I can get. I prefer the National League, but if I have an American League squad I’m going to let them swing it obviously.”
But it might be even more important now as the Warriors lost two instrumental graduated players in Adam Rinaldi and Joey Moen, both SCAC West first-team selections. Rinaldi was the Warriors’ best bat as well as their go-to on the mound.
“It’s going to be a different issue this year since we don’t have a .500 hitter or a .400 hitter right off the get-go,” Sherrill said.
The SCAC West coach of the year led his team to the district playoffs last season after finishing 7-8 in league before CE-R was knocked out after two losses versus Warden (10-0) and College Place (12-0).
With Rinaldi gone, Sherrill is looking for senior Kenan Everaert (SCAC West second team) to fill that void.
“He’s going to have to step in and take on that No. 1 role on the bump,” Sherrill said. “That’s going to be interesting to see how he takes that.”
From there, it will be pitch by committee — including out in the field. But the biggest position to replace according to Sherrill is behind the dish, which Moen occupied.
“We’re looking for a catcher,” he said. “If you can’t find an adequate catcher especially at our level it can be a long season for sure.
“We’re going to have our work cut out for us for the first two weeks, especially trying to figure out who’s who and who’s going to fit where.”
The Warriors do return junior infielders Griffin Bator and Conner Hilberg (SCAC West honorable mention). And also senior infielder Abe Shouse (SCAC West second team).
“We have a group of juniors with Conner Hilberg and Griffin Bator — those group of guys — they could really step out of the shadows especially in a leadership role. We were built around small ball last year so numbers didn’t really dictate how guys contributed.”
And according to Sherrill, the team should be adding some players from the football and basketball teams to add some athleticism to the lineup.
“That’s why I joined on with the football youth program this last year was hopefully to get that cyclical group of guys going through all the programs,” he said.
Cle Elum-Roslyn opens its season on Saturday, March 28 in a doubleheader versus Highland at home.