Cle Elum-Roslyn basketball boys start new year on top By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Jake McNeal Author email Jan 11, 2022 17 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Warriors senior Gage Ellison (44) shoots against Granger Tuesday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Warriors junior Luke Chafin (5) scores against Granger Tuesday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Warriors senior Cole Singer scores against Granger junior guard Davian Castro (20) Tuesday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Warriors junior Caleb Bogart (3) and Granger sophomore guard Matthew Heckert (1) contend for a loose ball in midair Tuesday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Warriors senior Heath Montgomery (31) shoots a free throw against Granger Tuesday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum. Junior Jett Favero (15), senior Gage Ellison (44), sophomore Mackney Williams (40) and the Warriors lead the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West after their 63-33 win against Granger Tuesday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 86-mile stretch of Interstates 90 and 82 between Cle Elum and Granger was open despite lingering winter weather Tuesday, so at last the No. 18 Warrior boys began 2022 at home.Cle Elum-Roslyn (7-1 overall, 3-0 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West and 19-4, 12-1 in 2021-22), whose warmup shirts read “NEVER SATISFIED,” sent Granger (4-7, 1-4) to its fifth loss in a row in what became a 63-33 runaway Tuesday at Walter Strom Middle School.The Warriors’ West crusade is scheduled to continue against Highland (1-10, 0-5), which they beat 79-54 June 7, 2021, and which fell 44-41 Tuesday in Kittitas, at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Cowiche. Cle Elum-Roslyn won by at least 30 points for the second time this season after rolling River View 92-39 Dec. 10 in Finley, and gave up its fewest points since they beat Granger 70-32 June 2.“These guys were pretty resilient tonight,” said coach Eric Terrill, whose Warriors led 12-10 through a quarter but 29-15 at intermission. “It was a little bit of a rough start: We couldn’t finish some shots and if it looks like we haven’t played in two weeks, it’s probably because we haven’t played in two weeks — but they’re a pretty good group. I was pretty proud of them: They came out and finished the game out in the second half and got it done in the end.”Cle Elum-Roslyn leads second-place Mabton (6-6, 3-0) in the West, outscoring opponents 70-47 per game for a conference-leading 23-point margin.Third-place White Swan (6-3, 3-1) has the West’s only other positive margin (3), last-place Highland puts in 38 points per 53 given up, and Columbia of Burbank (12-0, 5-0) owns the East with a usual 38-point spread.“It’s just been a strange year,” said Terrill after the Warriors’ games at Class 1A No. 5 King’s in Seattle and at Class 1B No. 21 Yakama Nation Tribal were derailed since Cle Elum-Roslyn’s 69-62 loss to Class 2A No. 22 Ellensburg Dec. 29 at the Wilbur-Ellis SunDome Shootout in Yakima. “Obviously we’ve got COVID going on and we’ve had snow, but we’re going to have a full schedule here going forward: We have a couple big games this weekend, and we play Yakama Tribal on Monday because we rescheduled that game, and that’s going to be a tough team.”The game at Yakama Nation Tribal (4-4), which the Warriors beat 89-76 at home June 5 but which has won three in a row through Tuesday, is set for 6 p.m. in Toppenish. Cole Singer’s left-shoulder 3-pointer — the only one of 14 Cle Elum-Roslyn attempts to connect from downtown Tuesday — was one of two Warriors baskets from outside the lane.“Work the ball inside,” said Gage Ellison, a 6-foot-6-inch senior taller than Granger’s entire roster as only 6-foot-4 junior center Paul Stewart could compare, in the first quarter on the way to a 22-point, 13-rebound double-double with seven blocks, three steals, an assist and 8-of-11 from the free throw line.Singer (5-foot-11) stung the Spartans for 16 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists, as did Luke Chafin (6-foot-2) for 14 points, five rebounds, two steals and an assist.“We had some pretty significant size advantage and you’ve got to go to that and take advantage of what you have, and they did a good job,” Terrill said.CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 63, GRANGER 33GRA 10 5 11 7 — 33CER 12 17 20 14 — 63SCORING — Cle Elum-Roslyn (7-1, 3-0): Gage Ellison 22, Cole Singer 16, Luke Chafin 14, Caleb Bogart 5, Heath Montgomery 4, Max Dearing 2. 3-pointers — 1 (Singer). Totals 24 14-20 63. 