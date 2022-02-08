Senior guard Cole Singer (10), junior guard Luke Chafin (5), senior center Gage Ellison (44), junior forward Joel Kelly (11) and the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West champion Cle Elum-Roslyn High boys’ basketball team will open the EWAC Tournament against Walla Walla Valley Academy Wednesday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum.
The Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West champion Warriors’ long and winding road leads to an EWAC Tournament quarterfinal with eighth-seed Walla Walla Valley Academy (College Place).
Top-seeded Cle Elum-Roslyn (16-1 overall, 12-0 EWAC West and 28-4, 21-1 in 2021-22) rides a 10-game win streak — in which junior forward Joel Kelly averages a 20-point, 14-rebound double-double in the last eight — into its opener with the Knights (6-9, 4-6) scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum.
“I don’t think anyone can defend one or two guys and stop us,” Warriors coach Eric Terrill said. “Sometimes we’ll have four or five guys in double digits, and we strive to get it inside and kick it out to our shooting guards.”
The winner will face the fourth-seed Tri-Cities Prep/fifth seed White Swan winner in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday in the higher seed’s gym, and the loser will see the Tri Cities Prep/White Swan loser at the same time in consolation in the higher seed’s friendly confines.
The Warriors won their last league championship in Class 1A in 1998 and their only state championship in Class 1A in 1958-59, according to a banner above the Walter Strom court, and Terrill reminds his guys that that’s what they play for.
Cle Elum-Roslyn dominates rivals by a 66-39 average and beat 25th-ranked West No. 2 Mabton twice since its 69-62 loss to Class 2A No. 17 Ellensburg at the Wilbur-Ellis SunDome Shootout Dec. 29, 2021, in Yakima.
The Warriors’ 25.1-point overall average margin of victory this winter is the West’s single positive spread, and only second-seeded East champion Columbia Burbank (31.1) and Tri-Cities Prep (2.9) put in more than they give up.
Kelly averages 15 points and 14 rebounds through 16 appearances.
“He’s probably our best rebounder and our best offensive threat,” Terrill said. “It’s kind of an expected role for him.”
Luke Chafin (15 points per 16 games), Gage Ellison (13 points and eight boards per 13 games) and Cole Singer (11 points per 16 games) help to keep defenses on their heels.
Walla Walla Valley Academy, a winner of three of its last five despite allowing 51.4 points for every 42.3 it scores, will see the Warriors for the first time in 2021-22 after their Dec. 21, 2021 game at Walter Strom was canceled because of winter weather.
“It doesn’t matter what the game plan is because it can all change in the first two minutes,” Terrill said.