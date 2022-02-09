Support Local Journalism


Cle Elum-Roslyn High School's basketball boys are ready for Tri-Cities Prep in the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.

The top-seeded EWAC West champion Warriors (17-1 overall), winners of 11 in a row, are scheduled to host fourth-seed Tri-Cities Prep of Pasco (12-8) at 6 p.m. Friday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum.

The Panthers ride a three-game streak after beating fifth-seeded White Swan 60-39 at home in the quarterfinals Wednesday, though the Warriors win by a 25.3-point average (68.1-42.8) to Tri-Cities Prep's 2.9 (49.1-46.2).

"We just have to watch a little film and see what they do, and hopefully execute a little better at the start of the game," said Cle Elum-Roslyn coach Eric Terrill after his Warriors led eighth seed Walla Walla Valley Academy (7-10) of College Place 12-11 after a quarter in their 65-40 quarterfinal win Wednesday at Walter Strom.

Second-seeded East champion Columbia Burbank (19-1) will host third seed Mabton (14-8) at the same time Friday, and the semifinal winners will meet in the championship set for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at the higher remaining seed.

Cle Elum-Roslyn's one-two punch of 6-foot-6-inch senior center Gage Ellison (18 points on 8-of-14 shooting inside the arc with 11 rebounds) and 6-foot-5-inch junior forward Joel Kelly (17 points on 8-of-10 field goals, 14 boards and five assists for his ninth double-double in a row) was too much for Walla Walla Valley Academy. Luke Chafin, a 6-foot-2-inch junior guard, joined in for 10 points, four assists, two rebounds and both Warrior 3-pointers.

"If we win Friday, we'll have a whole week to get ready," Terrill said. "I think we'll be better Friday. It was the first playoff game, and we had a big crowd tonight."

CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 65, WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY 40

Wednesday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum

WWV 11 6 8 15 — 40

CER 12 18 21 14 — 65

SCORING — Cle Elum-Roslyn (17-1): Gage Ellison 18, Joel Kelly 17, Luke Chafin 10, Jett Favero 6, Cole Singer 6, Caleb Bogart 2, Cash Najar 2, Max Dearing 2, Mac Williams 2. 3-pointers — 2 (Chafin 2). Totals 30 3-12 65.

