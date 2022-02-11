The Warrior boys are into the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference championship.
Top-seeded West champion Cle Elum-Roslyn finished fourth-seed Tri-Cities Prep 55-34 in the EWAC Tournament semifinals for its 12th win in a row Friday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum, and will see second-seed East champion Columbia (Burbank) in the title game scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at River View High School in Finley.
The Warriors (18-1 overall) have a week to prepare for the Coyotes (20-1), winners of seven in a row after beating third-seeded Mabton (14-8) in their home quarterfinal Friday, and both will advance to loser-out regionals set for Feb. 25-26.
Cle Elum-Roslyn buries rivals by a 25.1-point (67.4-42.3) average while Columbia wins by 32.5 (73.6-41.1).
Six-foot-2-inch junior forward Cole Jordan of Tri-Cities Prep (13-9) attacked the Warriors’ basket as the Jaguars, whose three-game streak snapped, strove to keep Gage Ellison from catching first-quarter entry passes in the paint, but Joel Kelly got through for layups and 14 first-half points while Cle Elum-Roslyn kept trying to feed Ellison on the way to a 15-3 run in the second and a 27-16 halftime lead.
Tyler Harper, also a 6-foot-2-inch Tri-Cities Prep senior forward, caught fire from midrange in the third quarter and led Tri-Cities Prep with 15 points in all as 6-foot-3-inch senior forward Adam Baerlocher came away with 12.
Kelly led all scorers with 19 points on 9-of-17 shooting inside the arc and split a pair of three throws with 12 rebounds, five blocks, three assists and three steals — his 10th double-double in a row — and Luke Chafin went off for 18 points on 9-of-15 shooting, two steals and a rebound.
EWAC TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS: CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 65, WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY 40
The Warriors rolled to their 11th win in a row against eighth seed Walla Walla Valley Academy (7-10) Wednesday at Walter Strom.
The one-two punch of Ellison (18 points on 8-of-14 shooting inside the arc with 11 rebounds) and Kelly (17 points on 8-of-10 field goals, 14 boards and five assists for his ninth double-double in a row) was too much for the Knights, and Chafin joined in for 10 points, four assists, two rebounds and both Warrior 3-pointers.
CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 55, TRI-CITIES PREP 34
Friday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum
TCP 13 3 10 8 — 34
CER 12 15 13 15 — 55
SCORING — Cle Elum-Roslyn (18-1): Joel Kelly 19, Luke Chafin 18, Jett Favero 9, Gage Ellison 7, Caleb Bogart 2. 3-pointers — 1 (Favero). Totals 24 6-12 55.
CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 65, WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY 40
Wednesday at Walter Strom Middle School in Cle Elum
WWV 11 6 8 15 — 40
CER 12 18 21 14 — 65
SCORING — Cle Elum-Roslyn (17-1): Gage Ellison 18, Joel Kelly 17, Luke Chafin 10, Jett Favero 6, Cole Singer 6, Caleb Bogart 2, Cash Najar 2, Max Dearing 2, Mac Williams 2. 3-pointers — 2 (Chafin 2). Totals 30 3-12 65.