CLE ELUM — While Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys basketball head coach Eric Terrill would have liked it to come sooner, the job was still completed.
Cle Elum-Roslyn allowed Kiona-Benton High School to get within three points late in the third quarter after leading by double digits for much of the contest.
But the Warriors wouldn’t allow the Bears to get any closer and won 60-46 on Saturday.
“We finally closed it out down the stretch there. I was kind of hoping we could have got that done a little sooner in the game, I felt like we were in control but yet not finishing the game out which is something we got to work on,” Terrill said.
The Warriors (3-5) were led by freshman Luke Chafin who notched 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Junior Jake Kelly scored 13 and Jett Favero added 11.
Cle Elum-Roslyn dropped two games the weekend after Christmas in Kittitas’ Holiday Tournament, including a taut matchup versus Kittitas, 73-67.
There were times Terrill felt his team could have closed out the game against Kittitas.
“Even against Kittitas, there was a couple of times where I felt like we were starting to get the advantage and you got to really close the door,” he said.
Kiona-Benton (4-4) trailed 12 points in the third quarter, but a 10-3 spurt had it down 41-38. Six of those points came from the free-throw line.
But Cle Elum-Roslyn closed the quarter with six unanswered points with four coming from sophomore Gage Elison, 47-38.
“Most of that was our own doing,” Terrill said of allowing the Bears to get within three. “Not playing great defense, fouling, and putting them at the line and kind of letting them back in there for a minute.”
The Warriors jumped out to a 16-7 lead after the first quarter. After Kelly put Cle Elum-Roslyn up 22-11 midway through the second, both teams went back and forth until halftime.
Of the total 13 shots taken by both teams, 11 were made. The final was Carson Razee’s 3-pointer to put the Warriors up 32-24 at the half.
NEXT UP
Cle Elum-Roslyn heads to Cascade High School (Leavenworth) for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off this Wednesday.