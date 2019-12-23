CLE ELUM — With a pregame chat before Saturday’s slate against Goldendale High School, the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys wanted to make sure that they played together as a cohesive unit, which wasn’t evident on Friday night when the Warriors took a 99-44 loss to La Salle High School.
But it was against Goldendale as Cle Elum-Roslyn won, 73-39, with four players in double figures.
“We had a lot of talks before the game just about playing as a team and really playing unselfish, playing for your teammate, trying to get the pass to your teammate. Defensively, having your teammates back,” said head coach Eric Terrill. “They really did a great job of doing that tonight. We had glimpses of it in other games, but this was a complete game where you saw guys throughout the game making that extra pass to the open teammate.”
The Warriors (2-4) were led by junior Carson Razee who notched 16 points while hitting 5-of-6 from the line. Junior Jake Kelly added 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Junior Griffin Bator had 11 points, hitting all five shot attempts. Sophomore Gage Ellison tallied 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting.
“We played as a team more than we did against La Salle,” Kelly said. “We handled the pressure better and came out ready to play.”
Cle Elum-Roslyn applied full-court press all game to put Goldendale (2-5) out of rhythm. And the Warriors forced a plethora of turnovers with 22 coming off of steals.
The Warriors forced nine turnovers in the opening quarter and were able to jump out to a 13-0 lead. That fast start is something Terrill and the Warriors were hoping to accomplish on this particular night.
As for the full-court press, it was the first time the Warriors committed to the defensive scheme.
“This is kind of one of the first times we’ve actually full-court press this much,” Terrill said. “We’ve been kind of introducing it and trying it and trying it. The big thing with the press is it’s got to be successful. If it’s successful, you can get some turnovers and not get beat a bunch, then you can stay in it. If you get beat back and they’re scoring, then you have to come out of it.
“Tonight, we were able to stay in it which really I think helped us control the game.”
Goldendale cut the Warriors lead to 10 at the end of the first quarter, but Cle-Elum-Roslyn stayed on the gas pedal. It’s 18-7 run put them up 35-17 at the half.
Goldendale struggled with the Warriors’ height as three of its starters stand at least 6-foot-2. There were plenty of offensive boards to give Cle Elum-Roslyn many second-chance points. It had 12 of them at by halftime.
Most of Cle Elum-Roslyn-Roslyn’s points came in the paint. It only made one 3-pointer on 11 attempts.
NEXT UP
Cle Elum-Roslyn will travel to Kittitas High School on Dec. 27 for a holiday tournament.