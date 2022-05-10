Sergio Sanchez, Dillon Pratt, Jake Becht and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High boys’ golf team are the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference’s back-to-back best.
The Warriors won their district meet with a 375 ahead of Tri-Cities Prep (405) and Goldendale (415) Monday at Suncadia Resort in Cle Elum.
Sanchez, Pratt and Becht led the field and took second and seventh with respective 38-43—81, 44-43–87 and 53-47–100 rounds to qualify for the WIAA Class 1B/2B Boys’ & Girls’ Golf State Championships scheduled for May 24-25 at Deer Park Golf Club, and Evan Stubbs (11th, 53-54–107) will be an alternate.
“Sergio and Dillon continued their league dominance finishing first and second again,” Cle Elum-Roslyn coach Ryan Whitaker said. “Jake played a solid round to qualify for state. Evan, Jayden and Colin had a rough day, but Evan did win another playoff to earn the first alternate spot.”
Jayden Graff and Colin Engle shot 55-54—109 and 79-63—142.
On the girls’ side, Norah Nicholls made state by placing fifth with a 58-61–119, and Kayla Barr (ninth, 64-71–135) is an alternate as Columbia Burbank’s Shayley Larson (52-55—107) medaled.
Jessica Ellithorpe and Nikole Anderson followed with a 76-76—152 and 84-72—156.
“Norah continues to impress as a freshman, finishing fifth and qualifying for state,” Whitaker said. “Kayla had a great round and earned the first alternate spot. Very proud of all the girls’ effort this year.”
EASTERN WASHINGTON ATHLETIC CONFERENCE DISTRICT MEET
Monday at Suncadia Resort, in Cle Elum
BOYS
Team scores
1. Cle Elum-Roslyn (Sergio Sanchez 38-43—81; Dillon Pratt 44-43—87; Jake Becht 53-47–100; Evan Stubbs 53-54—107) 375; 2. Tri-Cities Prep 405; 3. Goldendale 415
Top 10 individuals
1. Sergio Sanchez, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 38-43–81; 2. Dillon Pratt, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 44-43—87; 3. Jacob Gamino, Tri-Cities Prep, 49-47—96; 4. Will Neylon, Columbia Burbank, 47-50—97; 5. Ike O’Leary, Goldendale, 47-51—98; 6. Delton Bonds, Tri-Cities Prep, 46-53—99; 7. Jake Becht, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 53-47—100; 8. Myles Lee, Goldendale, 50-52–102; 9. John Marzalek, Tri-Cities-Prep, 53-49–102; 10. Lilman Scabbyrobe, White Swan, 43-60–103; Alternate: Evan Stubbs, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 53-54–107
GIRLS
Team scores
1. Warden 504; 2. Cle Elum-Roslyn (Norah Nicholls 58-61–119; Kayla Barr 64-71–135; Jessica Ellithorpe 76-76–152; Nikole Anderson 84-72–156) 562; 3. Tri-Cities Prep 589
Top 8 individuals
1. Shayley Larson, Columbia Burbank, 52-55–107 (Won three-hole playoff); 2. Nell Dodds, Walla Walla Valley Academy, 56-51—107; 3. Lauren Madsen, Warden, 61-54—115; 4. Jovena Scabbyrobe, White Swan, 62-53—115; 5. Norah Nicholls, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 58-61–119; 6. Jaryn Madsen, Warden, 58-61—119; 7. Sara Hiebert, Goldendale, 71-56—127; 8. Reagan Golladay, Warden, 65-63—128; Alternate: Kayla Barr, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 64-71–135