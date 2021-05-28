With one of its largest teams in years, and plenty of momentum after a 33-point win over White Swan Thursday night, the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys basketball team beat Kittitas, 62-43, Friday night on the road.
The Warriors used their size down low and found a lot of success scoring with the Kelly brothers, Jake and Joel, who each notched 16 points — the latter earning a double-double with 16 boards as well.
After keeping pace in a slow quarter, the Warriors separated in the second, scoring 24 points and blowing the game open when the Coyotes tried to claw back into it.
“Kittitas has a long history of great basketball, we’ve gotten a lot better and have a lot of success this year, we’ve had guys put a lot of time in,” Cle Elum head coach Eric Terrill said. “This is a big win for us, in their house, that’s tough to do.”
With 32 points by themselves, the Kelly brothers dictated the tempo early on and established themselves inside the paint over a small Coyotes squad.
The Coyotes were led again by Blake Catlin, who, after scoring 29 points in a thriller against Riverside Christian Thursday night, dropped 21 to lead them.
Other than Catlin, Kittitas struggled to put the ball through the hoop. The Coyotes finished with no other double-digit scorers, and just four other players finished in the scoring column. In contrast, seven Warriors scored at least four points.
After years of building, and a ton of offseason work put in after a long layoff, Cle Elum is reaping the benefits of that hard work, with a perfect EWAC record and just one loss to 1A defending state champ Kings.
“We have a lot of size, it’s the first time in a long time we’ve had this size,” Terrill said. “Guys are playing really well as a team.”
But Terrill and the rest of the Warriors insist that, while it’s a shortened season and they are unbeaten in league play, there is a ton of season left. With the scheduled packed full of games, including four in five days next week, Cle Elum knows it need to bring it every game if it wants to beat these teams a second time and secure a league championship.
“There’s work to do,” Terrill said. “If we want to take the league, we’re going to have to continue to show up every night.”
Joel Kelly — 16 points/16 rebounds, Jake Kelly — 16 points/5 assists
Blake Catlin — 21 points, Luke Hayden — 7 points