Having already locked up its division, the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School football team was playing for one thing.
In a dominant, 45-10 win over Highland, the Warriors wanted to send their seniors out right.
“It’s all about the kids, it’s not about me,” Warriors head coach Troy Hilberg said. “They put all the work in, I’m just along for the ride. I’m glad I’ve been able to do it ... 100% on the kids, all the way up and down the lineup. We tell them it takes the whole team to do it. We need good practices, we good simulation, it’s not just the 11 on the field it’s the entire team and we’ve really been clicking the last couple of weeks.”
The Warriors were clicking in the first quarter, outscoring the Scotties 32-0 heading into the second quarter. The Warriors defense took the ball away twice, and the Cle Elum-Roslyn offensive attack couldn’t be stopped, scoring on every drive they had it in the first quarter.
In fact, the Warriors weren’t stopped by the Scotties until the last two drives of the game in the fourth quarter.
“We have two of our best weeks of practice we’ve ever had, and it showed,” Hilberg said. “The kids came out right from the get-go, and that’s kind of always been our bugaboo is getting started and it takes us long to get going. The last couple weeks we’ve been hitting our stride and getting going from the get-go. It was good to see them come out and from the opening kickoff dominate all sides.”
The Warriors outgained the Scotties 370-111, and were led out by a fierce running attack and an outstanding performance from senior quarterback Cameron Sattler.
The senior threw five touchdowns, was a perfect 7-for-7 in the air, and rushed for 55 yards in the win.
On the ground, senior Noah Dupleich ran for 85 yards and a score, and senior receivers Jacob DePue, Griffin Bator, and Dustin Hansberry each recorded at least one touchdown reception. DePue and Bator found the end zone twice, exploiting the middle with quick slants.
“The sweeps and the slants are our bread and butter,” Hilberg said. “Most of the teams know it. Like I tell these guys, if we execute better, we’re going to have better results, if they execute better, they’re going to have better results.”
A culmination of years of hard work, and a few tough years along the way, Cle Elum-Roslyn’s 4-1 record is the best it’s had in the Hilberg coaching era, and ensures an EWAC West division title. The Warriors will stay at home next Tuesday for a rematch against East division leader Columbia Burbank, which beat the Warriors earlier this year.
With no state playoffs, Cle Elum-Roslyn’s last game of the season will be this Tuesday’s game.