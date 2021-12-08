Support Local Journalism


The Cle Elum-Roslyn girls broke loose in their home opener against Class 1B/2B Auburn Adventist Tuesday.

The Warriors beat the Falcons 65-19 in their first win since they triumphed over visiting Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West rival Highland May 24.

“The first two games we got beat up pretty good, so tonight was good to come out and play kind of the same caliber — obviously we’re a little bit above them, but it was really nice to work on things and get that energy level up, and we passed the ball really good on offense,” Cle Elum-Roslyn coach Vince Glondo said. “On defense we flew around, and we were physical: What I’ve been asking the girls to get is physical.”

The Warriors (1-2 overall) shot 47% from the field and 50% from 3-point range against Auburn Adventist (1-2), and pulled down 35 rebounds and came up with 21 steals.

Isabelle Martin led Cle Elum-Roslyn with 14 points on 7-of-14 shooting, seven rebounds, four steals and two assists.

Gracie Glondo, Vince’s daughter and an eighth-grade point guard, followed with 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting, five rebounds, five steals and an assist, as did Loreydy Santiago (12 points on 3-of-4 from 3-point range, two rebounds, a steal and an assist) and Avalon DeWitt (10 points on 4-of-7 shooting and 2-for-2 from the line, five rebounds, two steals and an assist).

Rachael Bator (3-of-7 shooting, six steals, three rebounds, two assists) and Gwen Ellison (3-for-9 shooting, seven rebounds and two assists) both scored seven points, and Elie Singer came away with two points, an assist and a rebound.

“The good thing was, too, that we were able to get everybody some playing time, and we’ve really been emphasizing our post players and getting them the ball,” Vince Glondo said. “We did a good job of that.”

Next for the Warriors is a non-conference game at Cascade scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Thursday in Leavenworth.

“Overall it was a good win for us, and we can build off the momentum and carry it into the next couple games,” Glondo said. “We saw some good spurts tonight and we’ve got some more to work on, and we really work on getting the ball up the court.”

