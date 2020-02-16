Cle Elum-Roslyn girls basketball falls to Royal Feb 16, 2020 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cle Elum-Roslyn girls basketball season ended on Saturday with a 56-47 loss to Royal. Stats: Hallee Hink, 15 points, 10 rebounds; Grace Terrill, 14 points, six rebounds; Ariana Lombardi, nine points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Basketball Season Royal Basketball Fall Girl Loss Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sala's Drain & Sewer Cleaning Farmers-Insurance Jakes Custom Window Middle Path Acupuncture Jim's Glass, Inc. Umpqua Bank Knudson Lumber & Hardware Middle Path Acupuncture Tutino Enterprises Waggin' Tails Ranch Sport of Kings Barber Alternative Heat Source Perma Color Interiors Bivens & Wilson Rod Jovanovich Charlene Fulgham Canopy Country RV Center Center Point Realty CW Carpet Cleaning, LLC Brookside Funeral Home Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas student selected to represent the U.S. at World Youth AssemblyHow Katrina Whitney's mental positivity methods are game changing for the Ellensburg girlsEllensburg boys upset another opponent to advance to district semifinalSheriff Clay Myers will seek to retain officeFeb. 13 blotter: Looking for Ellensburg bluesEllensburg senior plays at Carnegie Hall, hoping to study horn at CWUKittitas County Cattlemen's Association names Mark Charlton of Charlton Farms as the 2020 Cattleman of the YearEllensburg was one of the first cities in Washington state to go dry before ProhibitionFeb. 12 blotter: A case of false advertisingFeb. 14 blotter: Tumbleweeds blocking Huntzinger Road Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter