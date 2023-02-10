CE-R girls

Gracie Glondo (24), Ella Singer (10) and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ basketball team tips off against returning Class 2B state champion Warden on Saturday after a 61-39 quarterfinal home win against Tri-Cities Prep Thursday at Walter Strom Middle School.

The No. 9 Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ basketball team is off to see eighth-ranked returning Class 2B state champion Warden in the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals Saturday.

The West runner-up Warriors (17-4 overall), unbeaten in their last five, go in against the East medalist Cougars (16-4), winners of 11 in a row, in a 6 p.m. tip-off.


