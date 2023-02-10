Gracie Glondo (24), Ella Singer (10) and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ basketball team tips off against returning Class 2B state champion Warden on Saturday after a 61-39 quarterfinal home win against Tri-Cities Prep Thursday at Walter Strom Middle School.
The No. 9 Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ basketball team is off to see eighth-ranked returning Class 2B state champion Warden in the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals Saturday.
The West runner-up Warriors (17-4 overall), unbeaten in their last five, go in against the East medalist Cougars (16-4), winners of 11 in a row, in a 6 p.m. tip-off.
Cle Elum-Roslyn carries a 14.6-point average scoring surplus to Warden’s 30.8, and Saturday’s winner reaches the Feb. 18 EWAC final against White Swan or Mabton at Granger High.
To get here, Cle Elum-Roslyn won its eighth game by at least 22 points in a 61-39 quarterfinal against Tri-Cities Prep (12-7) Thursday at Walter Strom Middle School. At the same time, Warden buried Goldendale (9-9) by a 76-15 count in Pasco.
“This game’s over,” the Warrior student section chanted with its team up 55-36 at 2:27 in the fourth.
Gracie Glondo led Cle Elum with 27 points on 11-for-22 shooting, 2-of-4 from 3-point range and 3-of-6 from the free-throw line as she also went for an assist, six rebounds and a steal.
Gwen Ellison (14 points, an assist, five blocks, eight rebounds and a steal) and Nellie Nicholls (11 points, two assists, nine rebounds and a deflection) also scored in double figures as the Warriors led 22-8 through a quarter, 35-25 at intermission and 43-36 through three.