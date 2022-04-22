Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ and boys’ track and field athletes were close to the top at their first Eastern Washington Athletic Conference meet — cut short at the boys’ 200-meter dash due to weather — Wednesday at Columbia High School in Burbank.
Dani Lindenfelser, a sophomore, cleared second in the girls’ 100-meter hurdles in a personal-record 20.12 seconds behind Walla Walla Valley junior Makiah Stepper (18.21), and the 400 relay team of sophomore Lola Canuelo, Lindenfelser, freshman Olivia Coder and sophomore Madi Aper (58.83) followed River View (53.63) across the finish line.
Faith Wersland, a senior, threw to second (29 feet, 3 inches) in the shot put after Highland senior Gwen Rydberg (30-8), and junior Jessica Copp (PR, 6 minutes, 54.41 seconds) ran to third in the 1,600 behind Highland junior Niveah Martinez (6:33.54) and Columbia Burbank freshman Azlyn Pariera (6:35.45).
For the boys, junior Joe Ratkoviak dashed to third (12.17) in the 100 behind River View junior Anthuan Beltran (12.11) and Beltran’s sophomore teammate Austin Eckhart (12.14).
Jeff Smith, a senior, heaved to third in the discus (PR 101-10) to River View sophomore Cody Brown (105-8) and Mabton junior Samuel Vazquez (103-6), and sophomore Gavin Spencer bounded to third in the triple jump (PR, 34-9.5) behind River View senior Cody Bush (38-7) and Highland junior Nathan Delgado (35-6).
Next for the Warriors, for whom Copp ranks fourth (6:11.96) in the Class 2B girls’ 1,500 behind Liberty Bell sophomore Leki Albright (5:18.82) and Okanagan's sophomore McCalla Chesledon (5:57.97) and freshman Eva Robeck (6:08.45), is the 24-team CLA Quincy Invite scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Quincy High School.
EWAC LEAGUE MEET 1
Wednesday at Columbia High School, in Burbank
Boys
Dual scores
Walla Walla Valley 45, Cle Elum-Roslyn 44; River View 88, Cle Elum-Roslyn 25; Mabton 47, Cle Elum-Roslyn 40; Highland 45, Cle Elum-Roslyn 44; Cle Elum-Roslyn 51, Granger 31; Cle Elum-Roslyn 59, Dayton-Waitsburg 30; Columbia (Burbank) 51, Cle Elum-Roslyn 34
100-meter dash
1. Anthuan Beltran, River View, 12.11; 2. Austin Eckhart, River View, 12.14; 3. Joe Ratkoviak, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 12.17; 4. JJ Beiter, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 12.29 (PR); 5. Elijah Kinsey, Columbia (Burbank), 12.54; 14. Mason Hilberg, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 13.05; 16. Jeff Smith, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 13.19 (PR); 24. Titus Erickson, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 13.56 (PR)
800-meter run
1. Orlando Isiordia, Granger, 2:18.97; 2. Billy Morrow, Mabton, 2:19.46; 3. Jayden Connolly, Highland, 2:22.33; 4. Jaxon Hayes, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 2:23.89 (PR); 5. Obasi Valera, Walla Walla Valley, 2:27.9
400-meter relay
1. River View 47.94; 2. Columbia (Burbank) 48.26; 3. Granger A 50.43; 4. Granger C 50.56; 5. Cle Elum-Roslyn (JJ Beiter, Titus Erickson, Jaxon Hayes, Gavin Spencer) 51.10
Shot put
1. Samuel Vazquez, Mabton, 40-10; 7. Mac Williams, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 35-5 (PR); 14. Titus Erickson, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 29-4.5 (PR); 20. Derek Miller, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 26-11
Discus
1. Cody Brown, River View, 105-8; 2. Samuel Vazquez, Mabton, 103-6; 3. Jeff Smith, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 101-10 (PR); 4. Francisco Olivera, River View, 93-10; 5. Austin Pearson, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 90-3 (PR); 10. Derek Miller, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 85-4 (PR); 14. Mac Williams, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 82
Javelin
1. Gonzi Schimpf, Walla Walla Valley, 132-2; 2. Jackson Fry, Riverside Christian, 125-10; 3. Elijah Kinsey, Columbia (Burbank), 119-3; 4. Jeff Smith, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 112 (PR); 5. Joe Ratkoviak, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 106-5; 12. JJ Beiter, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 97-3 (PR); 16. Mac Williams, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 85-7; 19. Mason Hilberg, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 83-3; 22. Derek Miller, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 77; 24. Jaxon Hayes, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 71-8
Long jump
1. Cody Bush, River View, 18-11; 7. Jeff Smith, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 17-3; 8. Mason Hilberg, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 15-11.5; 10. Gavin Spencer, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 15-8
Triple jump
1. Cody Bush, River View, 38-7; 2. Nathan Delgado, Highland, 35-6; 3. Gavin Spencer, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 34-9.5 (PR); 4. Seth Huxel, Walla Walla Valley, 32-7; 5. Taylor McNall, Walla Walla Valley, 32-5.5
GIRLS
Dual scores
Cle Elum-Roslyn 69, Mabton 12; Cle Elum-Roslyn 48, Walla Walla Valley 41; Cle Elum-Roslyn 71, Dayton-Waitsburg 10; River View 72, Cle Elum-Roslyn 32; Highland 53, Cle Elum-Roslyn 44; Cle Elum-Roslyn 66, Granger 21; Cle Elum-Roslyn 69, Mabton 17; Cle Elum-Roslyn 49, Columbia (Burbank) 40
100-meter dash
1. Marina Jimenez, River View, 13.75; 6. Madi Aper, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 14.8 (PR); 7. Olivia Coder, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 14.87; 8. Dani Lindenfelser, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 14.99; 16. Lola Canuelo, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 15.87 (PR)
1,600-meter run
1. Niveah Martinez, Highland, 6:33.54; 2. Azlyn Pariera, Columbia (Burbank), 6:35.45; 3. Jessica Copp, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 6:54.41 (PR); 4. Danika Larson, Walla Walla Valley, 7:01.37; 5. Stefania Tlachi, River View, 8:19.22
100-meter hurdles
1. Makiah Stepper, Walla Walla Valley, 18.21; 2. Dani Lindenfelser, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 20.12 (PR); 3. Aliyah Malone, River View, 20.13; 4. Haylee Brown, River View, 20.97; 5. Abcde Rogers, River View, 21.47
400-meter relay
1. River View 53.63; 2. Cle Elum-Roslyn (Lola Canuelo, Dani Lindenfelser, Olivia Coder, Madi Aper) 58.83; 3. Riverside Christian 59.52; 4. Mabton 1:01.89; 5. Walla Walla Valley 1:06.56
Shot put
1. Gwen Rydberg, Highland, 30-8; 2. Faith Wersland, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 29-3; 3. Nevaeh Roman, Highland, 26-5; 4. Alexis Lopez, River View, 25-4; 5. Makenzie Mills, River View, 22-9.5; 8. Keira Moore, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 20-7 (PR); 10. Maggie Wersland, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 20 (PR)
Discus
1. Gwen Rydberg, Highland, 109-3; 2. Nevaeh Roman, Highland, 92; 3. Alexis Lopez, River View, 73-6; 4. Clara Scully, Walla Walla Valley, 68-6; 5. Keira Moore, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 62-2 (PR); 6. Maggie Wersland, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 61-10 (PR); 19. Ruby Angehrn, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 40-5
Javelin
1. Skyln Monson, River View, 119-9; 2. Clara Scully, Walla Walla Valley, 106; 3. Alyssa Stanley, Columbia (Burbank), 101-9; 4. Faith Wersland, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 77; 5. Gwen Rydberg, Highland, 65-7; T-9. Maggie Wersland, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 56-4 (PR); 15. Keira Moore, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 48-5 (PR); 20. Ruby Angehrn, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 38-3
High jump
1. Aliyah Malone, River View, 4-8; 2. Skyln Munson, River View, 4-8; 3. Azlyn Pariera, Columbia (Burbank), 4-6; 4. Jessica Copp, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 4-4 (PR); 5. Mikal Busby, Walla Walla Valley, 4-2; 6. Faith Wersland, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 3-8 (PR)
Long jump
1. Alyssa Stanley, Columbia (Burbank), 14-9; 6. Dani Lindenfelser, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 13-2; 8. Madi Aper, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 12-4 (PR); 14. Lola Canuelo, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 11-4.5 (PR)
Triple jump
1. Makiah Stepper, Walla Walla Valley, 30-.5; 2. Alyssa Stanley, Columbia (Burbank), 30-.5; 3. Laura Steingas, Highland, 29-5.5; 4. Jessica Copp, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 29-2.5; 5. Karly Lozier, River View, 27-2.5