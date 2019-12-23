CLE ELUM – After taking 59-19 drubbing to La Salle High School the night before, the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls showed up on Saturday.
Behind senior Grace Terrill’s 18 points, the Warriors defeated Goldendale High School in Cle Elum, 49-34.
“If we want to get into districts, we got to beat the teams we should beat,” said head coach Gary Frederick. “Maybe pick off a team we’re not supposed to beat once in a while.”
Cle Elum-Roslyn (4-3) doesn’t have a deep lineup as its starting five see a lot of minutes. The fact that the Warriors continued to run full-court press on Goldendale all night was impressive.
“I really have such admiration for these kids because they play hard,” Frederick said. “They play hard. And like I told them before, I said, ‘All I can ask you to do is give 100 percent effort and you can walk off the floor win, lose, or draw.’”
The full-court press put Goldendale (2-5) out of its offensive rhythm, especially in the fourth quarter. Cle Elum-Roslyn led only 33-30 but went on a 9-2 run while forcing three turnovers in the process.
The Warriors tallied 13 steals with five each coming from Ariana Lombardi and Hallee Hink.
“I think that actually won it for us,” Frederick said. “It took them out of their game. … My timeouts, there’s nothing that I am talking about. It’s just to give them a break.”
Terrill, who’s nearing 1,000 career points, hurt her ankle the night before but was able to compete for all 32 minutes. She only made 6-of-21 but did knock down five 3s on 12 attempts. Terrill also grabbed six rebounds and tallied three steals.
Hink notched 13 points on 6-of-17 shooting along with four rebounds.
Sophomore Isabelle Martin scored eight points while corralling 15 rebounds.
“She’s come a long way,” Frederick said of Martin.
The Warrior trailed 6-0 early but eventually took its first lead of the game with over a minute remaining in the first quarter, 9-8.
Terrill found her shot midway through the second quarter hitting her first 3-pointer and then after Goldendale also responded with a 3, Terrill did it again on the next possession, 17-13. Her third 3-ball came a minute later to put Cle Elum-Roslyn up nine.
NEXT UP
Cle Elum-Roslyn will travel to Kittitas High School on Dec. 27 for a holiday tournament.