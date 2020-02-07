CLE ELUM – After trailing the entirety of the game, the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls basketball team had some life with over two minutes remaining after a 7-0 run evened the game 41-41 against Highland High School.

But after a few missed shots and a turnover, Highland hung on for a 48-41 triumph over the Warriors on Senior Night.

Regardless, CE-R moves on to the district tournament because of its 5-7 conference record has them fourth in the SCAC West standings (top-4 in West and East divisions advance to districts).

Senior Grace Terrill led the Warriors with 20 points on 6-of-19 shooting. She also made five 3s and grabbed six rebounds. Isabelle Martin scored 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting. Senior Hallee Hink notched six points.

After Martin’s inside basket capped the 7-0 spurt, both teams exchanged misses before Highland scored with over a minute remaining. After a CE-R miss and then turnover, Martin was called for a foul and Ivette Ramos made 1-of-2 to put Highland up four with 38 seconds left.

Terrill missed her 3-point try and CE-R was forced to foul the rest of the way.

The Warriors had issues finding their shot in the first quarter as Highland opened the contest with a 9-0 advantage. CE-R bricked its first 12 shots before Terrill knocked down a triple to cut the deficit 12-4. Martin had the only other point, making 1-of-2 at the line before Terrill’s 3.

Terrill opened up the second quarter with a 3 and then made both free throw attempts to trail 14-9.

Highland pushed its lead to eight after consecutive baskets from both Ramos and Jaquelyn Naranjo.

Hink later made a 3 and freshman Rachel Bator went 2-of-2 at the line and CE-R went down 20-15 at the half.

Highland led 27-19 midway through the third quarter until Terrill made a pair of 3s, 29-25. She later hit 1-of-2 at the line before the end of the quarter, 31-28.

The Warriors evened the game 33-33 after Terrill made a 3 then a layup on the next possession with 6:35 to go in the fourth.

Highland went on an 8-1 spurt to lead 41-34, but the Warriors responded a pair of baskets in the paint from Martin and then a Hink corner 3, 41-41.

SCAC district playoffs are next Saturday at the highest seeded team.

