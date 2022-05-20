The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls’ track and field team found itself atop the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Championships Wednesday in the friendly confines of George Stimac Track at Chuck Allen Field.
The top three finishers in each girls’ event and the top two in each boys’ event qualified for the May 26-28 WIAA Class 2B State Championships at the Eastern Washington University Track in Cheney as the Warrior girls led their seven-team field with 23 points ahead of White Swan (21) and Columbia Burbank (18).
Faith Wersland, a senior, won the shot put at 31 feet, 1 inch over White Swan junior Keegan Wolfsberger (31).
"I’m super proud of how the kids competed, and it was better than expected,” Cle Elum-Roslyn coach Tony Butorac said. “Faith started the year with a mark she was really proud of, and in the last couple weeks she’s been putting in the effort. Each meet at this point in time becomes more and more important, and it’s a fun time with the results and making it to state. It’s a cool experience: Everyone’s fighting for the same state berths, and to be the ones to step up is a pretty cool testament to these kids. Now it’s about cleaning up technique and quality instead of quantity, ample rest and recovery to make sure kids are eating right and ready to go.”
Isabelle Martin went second in the girls’ 800 run (PR, 2:50.60) to River View senior Skyln Munson (2:36.36).
Madi Aper, Mia Vroman, Lola Canuelo and Dani Lindenfelser finished second in the 400 relay (57.33) to River View (52.23), and Jessica Copp, Loreydy Santiago, Mia Vroman and Martin were second in the 1,600 relay (5:19.90) to Columbia Burbank (4:54.24).
Olivia Coder made the cut third in the 400 dash (PR, 1:11.20), as did Copp in the 1,600 run (PR, 6:38.76) and Lindenfelser in the 100 hurdles (19.10).
Kittitas senior Alisha McIrvin led her Coyotes with a win in the 300 hurdles (52.18) ahead of Columbia Burbank senior Karsyn Wallace (52.71), went second in the 100 hurdles (18.28) to Walla Walla Valley junior Makiah Stepper (17.75) and came up third in the high jump (4-8).
Gabby Santos, a junior, won the 100 dash (13.68) ahead of River View sophomore Marina Jimenez (13.89).
Sydney Bare got up to second in the pole vault (6-6) beneath Stepper (7-6) and went third in the 800 run (PR, 2:51.04). Blaire Nunley followed in third in the pole vault (6-6).
In boys’ contention, River View (31) led its field of nine over Kittitas (23) and Goldendale (14) as Cle Elum-Roslyn (11) tied Mabton for fifth.
Tony Rios, a senior, and juniors Josh Rosbach, Kyle Littler and Jonathan Marin won the 400 relay (45.75) ahead of River View (47.12), and are off to state ranked fifth behind No. 1 Napavine (44.56).
Stewart, sophomore Edgar Sanchez, Marin and Rios also won the 1,600 relay (3:46.08) over Goldendale (3:51.06), and Rosbach won the high jump (5-8) over River View senior Cody Bush (5-6) as well.
Josiah Contreras-Skindzier, a junior, won the pole vault (11-6) over Goldendale junior Stephen Pittman (11) and went second in both the 110 hurdles (PR, 17.97 to River View sophomore Cody Brown's 17.15) and the 300 hurdles (PR, 44.79 to River View sophomore Austin Eckhart's 43.84).
Brody Stewart, a sophomore, won the 400 dash (PR, 55.61) ahead of Walla Walla Valley junior Travis Lyford (55.69).
Nathan Varnum went second in the boys’ 3,200 run (11:22.58) behind Goldendale sophomore Isaac Call (10:56.40), and Owen Stickney went second in both the long jump (PR, 19-5.75 behind Bush’s 19-8.5) and in the triple jump (38-6 to Bush’s 38-8).
Cle Elum-Roslyn junior Joe Ratkoviak qualified second in the 100 dash (12.09) to Granger senior Chris Villa (12.08).