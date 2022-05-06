The No. 25 Cle Elum-Roslyn High and No. 10 Kittitas Secondary softball teams gave each other grief — as the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West top two should — in their back-to-back Friday in Cle Elum.
Cle Elum-Roslyn jumped out to an 11-1 five-inning win in the opener before Kittitas took the closer 11-6 in seven.
"We did exactly what we needed to do in game one tonight," Warriors coach Cheryl Singer said. "We have been struggling with errors all season, and we played very clean. I could not have been more proud of the way we played ball. I knew we had the potential to play the way we did in game one, and we looked sharp with great defense, heads-up baserunning and offensive pressure."
Coyotes coach Nate Phillips called all nine of his Kittitas players to the mound to refocus after Cle Elum-Roslyn (7-9 overall, 3-1 EWAC West) took a 5-1 lead before the first out in the opening second, but the Warriors kept on.
Singer drew up a mound visit as Kittitas (17-3, 7-1) powered ahead 8-3 in the late game, but Coyotes freshman Elysa Nash closed the door on Cle Elum-Roslyn’s comeback ideas with a strikeout to finish it.
"In game two we struggled offensively and made a few mistakes on defense that cost us," Singer said. "Unfortunately, it was not executing at the plate that hurt us the most. We ended up with a split tonight, and not making adjustments at the plate was costly. I am looking forward to continued growth with the team as we head into the postseason."
Kittitas will await the EWAC Tournament quarterfinals, scheduled to begin as the top four West and East seeds to be announced play host May 17, and Cle Elum-Roslyn will complete its regular season with a single contest against White Swan at 5 p.m. Wednesday and a 3 p.m. doubleheader May 13 in Goldendale.
CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 11, KITTITAS 1 (5 innings)
KIT 1 0 0 0 0 – 1 7 6
CER 3 3 0 3 2 – 11 9 1
BATTING – Kittitas: Rillee Huber 2-3, 2B, R; Arianna Hillebrand 2-2. Cle Elum-Roslyn: Zaili Romig 2B; Zoi Romig 4 RBI; Ella Singer 2 H, 2 RBI, 2 SB. PITCHING – Kittitas battery: Reyse Phillips and Shakina Miller; Cle Elum-Roslyn battery: Rachael Bator and Zaili Romig.
KITTITAS 11, CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 6
KIT 2 0 0 7 0 0 2 – 11 18 5
CER 2 0 1 0 0 0 3 – 6 6 3
BATTING – Kittitas: Reyse Phillips 1-4, 2B, 3 R; Hannah Moore 3-5, 2 R; Elysa Nash 2-5, 2 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Carli Gay 3-5, 2B, 2 RBI; Shakina Miller 4-4, R, RBI. Cle Elum-Roslyn: Paycie Duncan 3B, 1-R HR; Zoi Romig 2 RBI. PITCHING – Kittitas battery: Elysa Nash and Arianna Hillebrand; Cle Elum-Roslyn battery: Zoi Romig, Rachael Bator (5) and Zaili Romig.