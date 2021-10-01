Support Local Journalism


Cle Elum-Roslyn High School seniors Anna and Faith Wersland were in the fast lane, as was the Ellensburg 400-yard freestyle relay team, Sept. 25 at the Mukilteo Invitational.

Anna Wersland raced to narrow third in the 100-yard freestyle in 57.35 seconds behind Class 4A Moses Lake sophomore Issabelle Parrish (54.39) and Class 2A Selah junior Isabella Vick (57.29).

She also finished in close third in the 100 backstroke (30.82–32.97—1:03.79) to Class 4A Hanford senior Cameron Rutherford (1:02.97) and Class 4A Eisenhower senior Addison Mitchell (1:03.67).

“This was the first time we’ve been able to compete at King County Aquatic Center since 2019,” Ellensburg coach Chezla Madson said. “We had many great swims, with Anna Wersland’s state-qualifying time in the 100 backstroke being a highlight. In a typical year east- and westside teams compete against each other, but this year, due to COVID protocols, the meet was split into East and West sessions.”

Faith Wersland went fourth in the 500 freestyle (32.57-36.30-37.58-38.05-38.38-39.0-38.85-39.47-38.57-38.29 — 6:17.06) to Moses Lake junior Makhaela Parrish (5:25.02), Inland Empire Swimming sophomore Paisley Walkley (5:36.32) and Hanford freshman Annika Peterson (5:55.48).

The Bulldogs’ 400 free relay team of Ellianna Frederickson (32.79-1:08.94), Alice Dermond (33.0-1:10.24), Sydney Dick (33.87-1:10.20) and Emily Holt (29.74-1:02.93) raced to fifth (4:32.31) as Moses Lake (3:45.33) took first ahead of Hanford (3:59.35), Class 4A Richland (4:13.44) and Inland Empire (4:20.24).

Ellensburg and Cle Elum-Roslyn surfaced in respective fifth (332.5 points) and 10th (103) in the team standings as Moses Lake (788) went first ahead of Hanford (696) and Richland (475).

Bainbridge (823) beat Class 3A peers Lakeside (576.5) and Liberty (503) for the West team title.

Next for Ellensburg is a Central Washington Athletic Conference meet with Prosser, East Valley, Grandview, Othello and Clarkston scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday.

