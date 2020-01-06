CLE ELUM — Grace Terrill’s affinity for basketball runs deep.
So much there wasn’t even thought about not returning for her senior season for Cle Elum-Roslyn High School basketball. She could very well focus solely on preparing for her collegiate career with Eastern Washington University women’s soccer, but decided not to.
“A lot of people ask me why I still play because I already know what I’m doing,” Terrill said after Saturday’s 50-19 win versus Kiona-Benton High School. “But I just love it so much and I could never not play basketball especially since it’s my last year, and I wanted to finish it out.”
Terrill surpassed 1,000 career points on Saturday to become the first Cle Elum-Roslyn player to achieve that mark since Carlee Kreager did it in 2012.
Terrill scored a quick five points in the opening quarter, needing only 3 to reach 1,000. She went on a slight cold streak missing a few 3s, but then scored on a layup before halftime to need only a point.
That was attained with under six minutes remaining in the third quarter as Terrill took a pass from Hallee Hink and knocked down a 3-pointer from up top.
“It was really cool, I’m just glad I got it over with,” Terrill said, who finished with 12 points on 5-of-19 shooting along with four assists.
Said CE-R head coach Gary Frederick: “I know that was on her mind, and I’m just glad it’s over, make it easier for her.”
Terrill has been the Warriors’ bedrock scorer this season. The 5-foot-7 guard is averaging 18.1 points per game with a high of 29.
She can do it on both ends of the court, and that was evident versus Kiona-Benton as Terrill tallied seven steals.
With already losing three players who decided not to play for their senior season, Frederick knows without Terrill, this team would be drastically different.
“She’s a good athlete, she understands the game,” he said.
HEADING TO EWU
Terrill committed to EWU soccer during her sophomore year, and then officially signed on Nov. 13. She’s been one of the most prolific scorers in the state of Washington, and ended up two goals shy of the state record (165).
She earned SCAC West first-team honors all four years. During her senior year, she notched 48 goals and dished 18 assists for SCAC West Player of the Year honors.
But once the Warriors were eliminated from the 1A state playoffs last November, she was ready to lace up her shoes for a different reason.
“I’m going to really miss basketball when I go to Eastern,” Terrill said. “I’m going to try and see if my coaches will let me do intramurals or something because I’m really going to miss it.”
Terrill’s been a multi-sport athlete at Cle Elum-Roslyn all four years, as she’s also vied in track and softball.
After participating in track for two seasons, Terrill decided to go out for softball last spring. The reason she says was “to mix it up, try something new especially since I knew I was going to play soccer (at EWU).”
She started at catcher for the Warriors and was a SCAC West second-team honoree. That alone showed Terrill’s innate ability to be successful in more than one sport — and in one that she hadn’t played since grade school.
She challenges the stigma of multi-sport athletes and that instead should focus on a single sport — especially when one as Terrill will be playing Division I this fall.
“She played on little league teams when she was 11 and 12 and hadn’t played softball since, and comes out, ends up catching for us and makes second-team all-conference,” Frederick said.
Terrill hasn’t decided if she’ll return for softball. But Frederick (who’s the assistant coach for CE-R softball) and the rest of the team will do their best to persuade her.
“I don’t know, might focus on soccer, might play. I haven’t really decided yet,” Terrill said.