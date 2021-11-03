Support Local Journalism


Haley Merbs was better than ever at the Class 1B/2B District 5 State Qualifier Friday at Big Cross in Pasco.

The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School cross country team senior ran a personal-best 23 minutes, 54 seconds for 12th behind first-place Liberty Bell sophomore Leki Albright (19:52) in the girls’ 5,000-meter run, but neither she nor Stella Scheibner (30th, 32:08) qualified for state.

Jaxon Hayes (15th, PR 20:28), Mason Graff (30th, 26:47), Ripken Sherrill (31st, PR 27) and Jayden Schafer (32nd, 27:12) represented the Warriors well behind boys’ 5,000 winner and Tri-Cities Prep sophomore Ciaran St. Hilaire (17:14), but did not punch tickets to state, either.

Liberty Bell’s girls finished with 18 points and beat Tri-Cities (42) for the team title, and Goldendale’s boys (25) bested Granger (52) and Tri-Cities Prep (55).

Cle Elum-Roslyn is scheduled to graduate Merbs and Scheibner this spring.

