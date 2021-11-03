Cle Elum-Roslyn’s Merbs, Hayes, Sherrill run to PRs at Class 1B/2B District 5 State Qualifier By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Nov 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Haley Merbs was better than ever at the Class 1B/2B District 5 State Qualifier Friday at Big Cross in Pasco.The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School cross country team senior ran a personal-best 23 minutes, 54 seconds for 12th behind first-place Liberty Bell sophomore Leki Albright (19:52) in the girls’ 5,000-meter run, but neither she nor Stella Scheibner (30th, 32:08) qualified for state.Jaxon Hayes (15th, PR 20:28), Mason Graff (30th, 26:47), Ripken Sherrill (31st, PR 27) and Jayden Schafer (32nd, 27:12) represented the Warriors well behind boys’ 5,000 winner and Tri-Cities Prep sophomore Ciaran St. Hilaire (17:14), but did not punch tickets to state, either. Liberty Bell’s girls finished with 18 points and beat Tri-Cities (42) for the team title, and Goldendale’s boys (25) bested Granger (52) and Tri-Cities Prep (55).Cle Elum-Roslyn is scheduled to graduate Merbs and Scheibner this spring. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgRobles withdraws from Ellensburg City Council raceCentral Washington football gives Lincoln historic lashingEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfareHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityNov. 1 blotter: A man walks into a dorm roomLetter: Candidate Robles needs to be honest about her residencyCasey White knows how to make the best of what life throws at him2021 election: Candidates seek Kittitas County Hospital District 1 seats Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter