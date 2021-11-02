Support Local Journalism


The Warriors will follow their first-round Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament loss at the hands of East No. 1 Walla Walla Valley Academy Monday with a loser-out consolation game against East No. 3 Columbia Tuesday at Granger High School.

The West No. 4 Cle Elum-Roslyn High School volleyball team (7-10 overall) fell in straight sets at Walla Walla Valley Academy (13-0) Monday in College Point and is scheduled to face Columbia (7-9), which fell 3-1 to West No. 2 Granger Monday, at 5 p.m.

The winner will advance to a consolation game against the East No. 2 Tri-Cities Prep/West No. 1 Goldendale loser set for 5 p.m. Thursday at Granger High.

