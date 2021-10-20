Cle Elum-Roslyn volleyball stands up to Goldendale By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Oct 20, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Warriors senior outside hitter Kindall Gray (9) jumps for a shot against Goldendale senior middle blocker Sara Hiebert (6) Tuesday in Cle Elum. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Warriors senior outside hitter Kindall Gray (9) sends a shot over Goldendale sophomore middle blocker Brook Blain (12) Tuesday in Cle Elum. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Warriors senior outside hitter Kindall Gray (9) shoots against Goldendale senior middle blocker Sara Hiebert (6) Tuesday in Cle Elum. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Warriors senior middle blocker Tani’a Denney (2) shoots against Goldendale senior middle blocker Sara Hiebert (6) Tuesday in Cle Elum. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Senior middle blocker Jessica Korich (3), junior libero Ady Maletzke (7), senior outside hitter Kindall Gray (9) and the Warriors celebrate a point against Goldendale Tuesday in Cle Elum. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD No one has taken down 6-foot senior middle blocker Sara Hiebert and the No. 2 Timberwolves so far, but the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School volleyball team gave them trouble early in Eastern Washington Athletic Conference action Tuesday. Nevertheless, Goldendale shut out the Warriors 25-12, 25-16, 25-12 in Cle Elum. “I think tonight was a good indication of what we need to do to be successful as we move toward the postseason,” said Cle Elum-Roslyn coach Holly Fleshman, whose side has won four of its last seven and stands fourth in the EWAC West behind Goldendale (12-0 overall, 10-0 EWAC), No. 5 Granger (11-1, 8-1) and 25th-ranked Mabton (5-6, 4-5) at 5-8, 3-6 with three regular-season games left. “Our team is significantly better than we were the first time we played each of these teams: Playing competitive teams like Goldendale and Granger shows us where our holes are and where we need to continue to improve.” Cle Elum-Roslyn suffered its third sweep of the year after falling in straight sets at Goldendale Sept. 23, and the Timberwolves, whose warmup shirts read “elite mindset” on the back and who gave up their only set this fall Sept. 23 in Granger, shut out their 11th victim so far. The Warriors and Goldendale tied 1-1, 2-2, 3-3, 5-5, 6-6 and 7-7 in the first set before the Timberwolves forced timeouts with 10-7 and 16-10 leads, and Hiebert tipped a standing kill over the left-center of the net for the finale. Hiebert patrolled the top of the net and launched shots whenever she could, and blocked shots when the Warriors, each shorter except for 6-foot-1-inch Gwen Ellison and 6-foot Kindall Gray, took her on. Goldendale pushed a 1-1 second-set tie to a 6-1 edge, forged ahead 17-7 and closed, then carried on 10-2 and 18-10 into the third. 