Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


No one has taken down 6-foot senior middle blocker Sara Hiebert and the No. 2 Timberwolves so far, but the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School volleyball team gave them trouble early in Eastern Washington Athletic Conference action Tuesday. Nevertheless, Goldendale shut out the Warriors 25-12, 25-16, 25-12 in Cle Elum. “I think tonight was a good indication of what we need to do to be successful as we move toward the postseason,” said Cle Elum-Roslyn coach Holly Fleshman, whose side has won four of its last seven and stands fourth in the EWAC West behind Goldendale (12-0 overall, 10-0 EWAC), No. 5 Granger (11-1, 8-1) and 25th-ranked Mabton (5-6, 4-5) at 5-8, 3-6 with three regular-season games left. “Our team is significantly better than we were the first time we played each of these teams: Playing competitive teams like Goldendale and Granger shows us where our holes are and where we need to continue to improve.” Cle Elum-Roslyn suffered its third sweep of the year after falling in straight sets at Goldendale Sept. 23, and the Timberwolves, whose warmup shirts read “elite mindset” on the back and who gave up their only set this fall Sept. 23 in Granger, shut out their 11th victim so far. The Warriors and Goldendale tied 1-1, 2-2, 3-3, 5-5, 6-6 and 7-7 in the first set before the Timberwolves forced timeouts with 10-7 and 16-10 leads, and Hiebert tipped a standing kill over the left-center of the net for the finale. Hiebert patrolled the top of the net and launched shots whenever she could, and blocked shots when the Warriors, each shorter except for 6-foot-1-inch Gwen Ellison and 6-foot Kindall Gray, took her on. Goldendale pushed a 1-1 second-set tie to a 6-1 edge, forged ahead 17-7 and closed, then carried on 10-2 and 18-10 into the third. Next for Cle Elum-Roslyn is another EWAC home game against White Swan, which the Warriors beat 3-1 on the road Sept. 28, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

No one has taken down 6-foot senior middle blocker Sara Hiebert and the No. 2 Timberwolves so far, but the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School volleyball team gave them trouble early in Eastern Washington Athletic Conference action Tuesday.

Nevertheless, Goldendale shut out the Warriors 25-12, 25-16, 25-12 in Cle Elum.

“I think tonight was a good indication of what we need to do to be successful as we move toward the postseason,” said Cle Elum-Roslyn coach Holly Fleshman, whose side has won four of its last seven and stands fourth in the EWAC West behind Goldendale (12-0 overall, 10-0 EWAC), No. 5 Granger (11-1, 8-1) and 25th-ranked Mabton (5-6, 4-5) at 5-8, 3-6 with three regular-season games left. “Our team is significantly better than we were the first time we played each of these teams: Playing competitive teams like Goldendale and Granger shows us where our holes are and where we need to continue to improve.”

Cle Elum-Roslyn suffered its third sweep of the year after falling in straight sets at Goldendale Sept. 23, and the Timberwolves, whose warmup shirts read “elite mindset” on the back and who gave up their only set this fall Sept. 23 in Granger, shut out their 11th victim so far.

The Warriors and Goldendale tied 1-1, 2-2, 3-3, 5-5, 6-6 and 7-7 in the first set before the Timberwolves forced timeouts with 10-7 and 16-10 leads, and Hiebert tipped a standing kill over the left-center of the net for the finale.

Hiebert patrolled the top of the net and launched shots whenever she could, and blocked shots when the Warriors, each shorter except for 6-foot-1-inch Gwen Ellison and 6-foot Kindall Gray, took her on.

Goldendale pushed a 1-1 second-set tie to a 6-1 edge, forged ahead 17-7 and closed, then carried on 10-2 and 18-10 into the third.

Next for Cle Elum-Roslyn is another EWAC home game against White Swan, which the Warriors beat 3-1 on the road Sept. 28, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.