Cle Elum-Roslyn's Anna, Faith Wersland win at third CWAC swim meet in Selah BY JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Oct 21, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Anna and Faith Wersland swim like they're in a real hurry.Anna won the 50-yard freestyle in 26.20 seconds and the 100 free in 58.70, and Faith aced the 500 free (6:12.41) in the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School senior tandem's final outdoor Central Washington Athletic Conference outdoor meet of the season with Ellensburg Oct. 14 in Selah."The Wersland sisters are very analytical in their approach to swimming, not to mention competitive and extremely dedicated," Bulldogs coach Chezla Madson said. "They study their competitors and push themselves just that much farther. They also compete against themselves. They are very aware of their own times and things they can or need to do to better their events. It is honestly a privilege to work with athletes like them. It's very reminiscent of the Wilson sisters that swam for EHS just a few years ago." Selah won the meet with 72 points ahead of Ellensburg (42), Cle Elum-Roslyn (35), Toppenish (19), Zillah (12) and East Valley (2)."Swimming outside doesn't necessarily present many differences from inside when it's a warm day," Madson said. "The biggest difference is environment control when it gets colder: It's more difficult to stay warm and dry, especially when your towel doesn't dry between races. It's easier to get tight and tense up, so it's important to be prepared and stay ahead of the cold as much as possible. We were lucky that the wind didn't decide to join the party — that always adds to the chill." Ellensburg's 400 free relay team of Ellianna Fredrickson, Alice Dermond, Sydney Dick and Emily Holt (4:26.30) beat Selah (4:45)."Our 400 A Relay is exceptionally competitive this season," Madson said. "We have several girls that are close in times which has, in turn, pushed a few of our swimmers to maintain their position on the relay. They have the goal of qualifying for state by time, which is a lofty goal for where we are at, but they are working on their mental game to push their splits even further to solidify their relay team. Ellensburg's 400 free relay team of Ellianna Fredrickson, Alice Dermond, Sydney Dick and Emily Holt (4:26.30) beat Selah (4:45)."Our 400 A Relay is exceptionally competitive this season," Madson said. "We have several girls that are close in times which has, in turn, pushed a few of our swimmers to maintain their position on the relay. They have the goal of qualifying for state by time, which is a lofty goal for where we are at, but they are working on their mental game to push their splits even further to solidify their relay team. With Ellianna, Sydney, and Emily being the veterans on the team, they really get to set the tone for how EHS races a relay and how they work together as a team."Next for Ellensburg and Cle Elum-Roslyn are the CWAC Championships against East Valley, Grandview, Prosser, Selah and Toppenish scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Lions Pool in Yakima."This will also be our Senior Recognition meet that will be our final meet of the regular season, and we will be moving into our postseason for districts and state," Madson said. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 