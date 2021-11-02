Cle Elum-Roslyn's Anna Wersland, Ellensburg 400 free relay team will swim at state By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Nov 2, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cle Elum-Roslyn High School's Anna Wersland and the Ellensburg High 400-yard freestyle relay 'A' team are off to the WIAA Swimming Class 2A State Championships in their respective events Nov. 12-13 at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.Wersland, a senior who already achieved state-qualifying times in the 50-yard freestyle, 100 free and 100 backstroke earlier this fall, won the 100 back in 1 minute, 1.91 seconds, ahead of Pullman freshman Abby Adams (1:02.39), and finished third (56.40) to Pullman senior Mya Reed (54.87) and Pullman freshman Bree Myers (56.31) in the 100 free at the 2A District Championships Saturday at Gibb Pool in Pullman.Wersland will make her third such venture after coming up ninth in the 100 free and 10th in 100 back in 2019, and finishing 16th in both the 100 free and the 100 back in 2018. The 400 free team of Elliana Fredrickson, Ila Child, Sydney Dick and Emily Holt qualified for state in second (4:15) to Pullman (3:50.72), and is the 12th Bulldogs 400 free team to make it since 2008 as Ellensburg finished as high as second (2013 and 2014) that span.Wildcard qualifiers will be announced Nov. 7.Pullman won every event except Wersland's 100 back and sped off with 535 points and the district team title ahead of Selah (328) and Ellensburg (267). Cle Elum-Roslyn (80), represented by Anna, Faith and Maggie Wersland, tied East Valley for seventh. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfareIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgCentral Washington football gives Lincoln historic lashingHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityLetter: Communism is alive and well in Washington stateIn the TV spotlight: Episode of "The College Tour" filmed on CWU campusOct. 28 blotter: Drugs in water meter boxOct. 29 blotter: Vehicles not stopping for pedestriansEllensburg United Methodist Church will host the Cold Weather Shelter this year Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter