Cle Elum-Roslyn High School's Anna Wersland and the Ellensburg High 400-yard freestyle relay 'A' team are off to the WIAA Swimming Class 2A State Championships in their respective events Nov. 12-13 at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

Wersland, a senior who already achieved state-qualifying times in the 50-yard freestyle, 100 free and 100 backstroke earlier this fall, won the 100 back in 1 minute, 1.91 seconds, ahead of Pullman freshman Abby Adams (1:02.39), and finished third (56.40) to Pullman senior Mya Reed (54.87) and Pullman freshman Bree Myers (56.31) in the 100 free at the 2A District Championships Saturday at Gibb Pool in Pullman.

Wersland will make her third such venture after coming up ninth in the 100 free and 10th in 100 back in 2019, and finishing 16th in both the 100 free and the 100 back in 2018.

The 400 free team of Elliana Fredrickson, Ila Child, Sydney Dick and Emily Holt qualified for state in second (4:15) to Pullman (3:50.72), and is the 12th Bulldogs 400 free team to make it since 2008 as Ellensburg finished as high as second (2013 and 2014) that span.

Wildcard qualifiers will be announced Nov. 7.

Pullman won every event except Wersland's 100 back and sped off with 535 points and the district team title ahead of Selah (328) and Ellensburg (267). Cle Elum-Roslyn (80), represented by Anna, Faith and Maggie Wersland, tied East Valley for seventh.

