...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures
approaching 110. Very warm overnight lows in the upper 60s to
lower 70s.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
1 of 2
Fran Marchand competes in bull riding at the 2021 Cle Elum Roundup. This year’s event starts on Friday.
It’ll be a scorcher at the Cle Elum Roundup Friday and Saturday in the Washington State Horse Park.
With expected high temperatures near 107 degrees the first evening and 105 the next, local events will pull the gate at 6 p.m. before Drill Team and Mutton Bustin’, for contestants 4-8 years of age and under 60 pounds who ride a sheep out of the chute for a judge-decided score, give way to 7 p.m. Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association steer wrestling, team roping, bareback, breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, tie down roping, barrel racing and bull riding.
Where initially the rodeo was to start at 6 p.m. each night, the hour-later go protects PRCA contestants and their horses and gives spectators a sunset show. Arena build-up began Tuesday, and the Cle Elum Rodeo Association’s year-round work is a labor of love.
“I’ve been impressed so much by the growth over last few years,” said CERA vice president Daniel Beard of the Roundup. “It’s pretty regularly sold out and standing-room only. We’ve been adding more seats and selling out, adding more seats and selling out, and it’s a beautiful location up here in the pine trees. There are lots of people in the circuit, and all the spots for RV camping are already sold out.”
The entrance opens at 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, the beer garden opens at 5 p.m., spectators will find hydration stations and misters to keep cool, and Summit Pro Rodeo brings the equestrian and bovine talent.
“They’ve been our stock contractor since the rodeo began,” CERA president Julie Cloninger said. “I think our contestants love riding them, the fans love watching them, and I think it’s interesting that they have Kittitas County roots.”
Slack, which doesn’t require a ticket, begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.
“I think that we’re in a really unique location, and Upper County has a different feel than other rodeos do,” said CERA secretary Stacey Meyer, as the Horse Park’s pine trees give natural shade. “We have the best stock, the best riders, and pro stock and pro riders coming. The Horse Park is a beautiful setting.”
STANDALONE EVENT
The CERA, online at cleelumroundup.com, began with Pro-West Rodeo sanctions in 2014 and became a PRCA event in 2018. Tickets are available through the website, at Cle Elum Farm & Home Supply and at Mule & Elk Brewing Co.
“It’s a standalone event, so we really are all about rodeo,” Meyer said. “We try to make it fun for everyone: People can come from the West Side to a rodeo that people don’t have a lot of exposure to, and we get rodeo lovers from east of the mountains too.”
There isn’t a Roundup queen this time around but, as the process to find her begins in August, a new queen will be crowned in an Upper County pageant Oct. 15 and be acclimated in Halloween and end-of-year festivities. The CERA website has royalty applications, and updates are on its social media.
“My year as the Cle Elum Rodeo Queen, I attended a lot of PRCA rodeos in the state of Washington, and we’re inviting people to join us for ours,” said Miss Teen Rodeo Washington Ava LaValley, who became the 2019 Cle Elum Roundup Jr. Queen and the 2020 and 2021 Queen, and will crown the new girl. “The first thing you do is the Grand Entry, where you have the whole getup with the sash and the hat, and I think it’s the time that most people see the rodeo queen. We like to make an effort to go to the sponsor boxes and thank them because they’re part of the reason the rodeo is able to happen. We walk through the stands, and my personal favorite is signing autographs, and kids think, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re a real princess.’ I enjoy it, and I can see myself doing this for a few more years.”
Meyer said queens go through rigorous riding and horsemanship tests and need endorsements like letters of recommendation from teachers who see them every day. Roundup royalty must be horsewomen and horsemen 15-20 years of age, must have lived in Kittitas County for two or more years with rodeo- or parade-ready horses, and must have grade-point averages of 2.5 or better.
“We have young women who come and watch the rodeo in action and see what it’s all about,” said Meyer, who noted that some rodeos require queens to be 18.
Visiting royalty from across the state are welcome to an 8:30 a.m. donut social Saturday before a 9:30 a.m. royalty trail ride, 1 p.m. royalty luncheon and 6 p.m. Grand Entry at the Roundup.
The King County Posse, rodeo announcer Marty Campbell, Bert Davis the Coppertown Clown, pickup men Dave Orr and Blake West, PRCA photographer Molly Morrow and rodeo secretary Debi Davis are special guests, and visiting royalty autographs, an all-ages Dancing in the Dark with music by Kurt Van Meter and a ticketed Cowboy Steak Dinner in the Arena follow Saturday’s rodeo.