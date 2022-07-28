Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


It’ll be a scorcher at the Cle Elum Roundup Friday and Saturday in the Washington State Horse Park.

With expected high temperatures near 107 degrees the first evening and 105 the next, local events will pull the gate at 6 p.m. before Drill Team and Mutton Bustin’, for contestants 4-8 years of age and under 60 pounds who ride a sheep out of the chute for a judge-decided score, give way to 7 p.m. Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association steer wrestling, team roping, bareback, breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, tie down roping, barrel racing and bull riding.

Tags

Recommended for you