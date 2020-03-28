Editor’s note: Schools and athletics intend to commence on April 24. As of now, the WIAA plans to hold spring state championships as scheduled. Any further delays because of the coronavirus may put the championships in jeopardy.
CLE ELUM – Everybody knows Cle Elum senior Grace Jackson’s future is NCAA Division-II soccer.
She’s a WIAA athlete of the week, got her look playing club ball in Yakima, nationally ranked in assists, pretty fair at putting it in the net. Her future is on the soccer field and Central Washington University women’s coach Michael Farrand is lucky to have her.
But once a competitor, always a competitor and if the six-event Cle Elum school record holder, four-time 1A state runner-up ever gets the chance to run one more track and field season before turning the page — its Top-Shelf-at-the-State-Meet or bust.
Like the rest of the high school spring programs, the Warriors are staying fit and waiting for state officials to lift COVID-19 virus lockdown. You can’t be a champion if you don’t put in the training and even through the season is still in limbo, she continues to train like a champion with hopes of one more shot at the brass ring
“I don’t plan on running any relays this year, just individual events,” said Jackson, who has finished second in the open 100 meters, 4x200 relay (twice) and ran a leg on the 1A state runner-up Warriors 4x100 during her four-year career.
“This is my last time and I want to go out as a state champion.”
It’s all out there for the 5-foot-6 senior, who holds the school record in the 100 meters (12.38 seconds), 200 (25.58), 300 intermediate hurdles (46.1), long jump (17-feet-4), as well as having run on the record 4x100 (50.1) and 4x200 (1:44.46) relays.
“The thing I like about her is that she’s so humble,” track and field head coach Tony Butorac said. “The first time she ran the 300 hurdles, she broke the school record.
“She’s a superstar. She’s a hard worker, she’s driven, but better still, she’s just a pleasure to have around.”
Track and field is a collective effort of individual performances, whether they are quality points in the top three or depth points in placing. Jackson has been knocking them down 10 at a time, winning most every time she runs or jumps. Her concentration on the track in her final season will be in the 100, 200 and 300 intermediate hurdles. She’ll also long jump.
“The 200 is my favorite race,” she said. “I like running the curve. Basically I try to stay as close to the line as I can and try to slingshot my way around corner. I try to break the stagger as soon as I can. My goal is to beat the girl in the lane in front of me by the top.”
The key, of course, is to break the stagger and position yourself for the straight-away to the line. She’s competitive enough to know when to make her move as two-three runners come off the curve and go stride-for-stride to the finish line.
“It’s exciting to be running well and competing,” she said. “I try not to look around too much because it just slows you down. I just try to look straight ahead and focus on the end.”
The 100 meters is a different animal. The start is critical, blow out hard and get in stride as quickly as possible in a race that doesn’t allow for error,
“The start is super important because it sets up the whole race. I try to start low for about 10 feet. That way all my energy is going forward,” she explained. “If you pop up right away, then your energy is going up instead of where you want to go.
“The middle part of the race is where you’re at top speed, after that it’s about good form and good strides to the end.”
Some would say the 300-meter intermediate hurdles are the toughest in all of track and field. It also happens to be the one she likes the least even though she broke the school record the first time she ever tried it.
“I just try to stay focused and make sure I’m running over the hurdles, instead of jumping over them,” she said, wincing at the thought of thinking about the 300s.
“I like the long jump because there is a sprinting element to it. You have to mark out your starting point at the top so you can judge your jumping point. I slow up as I get to the board, so I can go up first and then out for maximum distance.”
Her track and field awareness is sound. She has a pretty good idea of the physics of track and field, but where races are won or lost is in the heart of the competitor. Something inside has to drive them to want to run faster or jump farther than the other guy.
“Amazing Grace how sweet the sound ...”
If that sound is the sound of pounding feet, nostrils flaring with air intake and adrenalin pumping, then it is a pretty sweet sound as Grace Jackson prepares for one last shot at the brass ring before she turns the page.