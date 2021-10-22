Support Local Journalism


The Bulldogs’ sweep streak continues.

The No. 9 Ellensburg High School volleyball team sealed its sixth straight-set win in a row with a 26-24, 25-14, 25-17 home upset of fifth-ranked Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Ephrata on Senior Night Thursday.

“We’re just trying to win every single point,” Bulldogs coach Jesse Stueckle said. “When we score more than they do it just ends up in the end as a sweep. I don’t like calling timeouts, and I don’t like playing four sets when we can do it in three.”

Conference-leading Ellensburg (9-3 overall, 8-1 CWAC) repaid a 3-1 Sept. 28 road loss to the second-place Tigers (10-2, 6-1), whose only previous loss came at Class 1A No. 4 Chelan Oct. 16, in the Bulldogs’ eighth shutout of the fall.

“I love playing tight matches,” Stueckle said. “I love the energy we played with tonight, but moreover I liked the consistency: We were down at certain points in the first and it was tight a lot of times in the third, but we just talked about — even going in — about not getting too hyped for Senior Night: It’s not a distraction, it’s fuel for us.”

Ellensburg, having lost only to Class 4A No. 10 West Valley, Class 1A/2A/3A top-ranked Burlington-Edison and Ephrata, improved to 7-2 at home.

“When they beat us at their place, we had a little come-to-Jesus moment and realized we’ve got to be better,” Stueckle said. “We have to practice better and practice harder, and we identified some things, specifically, that we work on every day: Defense and passing, and everything starts with that first touch.”

The Bulldogs and Tigers tied 2-2, 3-3, 4-4, 5-5, 6-6, 7-7 and 8-8 in the first set and, though Ephrata led 12-8 and 16-13 and forced Ellensburg timeouts, tied 16-16, 17-17 and 20-20 until the Bulldogs took a 21-20 edge and the Tigers called for time. They tied 21-21, 22-22 and 24-24 before Parker Lyyski tipped a shot into the middle of the Ephrata floor for the two-point win.

“I liked what we did and I liked how we continued to play level-minded,” Stueckle said. “The girls responded, all credit to them.”

The familiar foes drew 3-3 in the second before Ellensburg jumped out 12-6 and 19-14 and Tigers junior libero Lexie Diem’s return of Abby Harrell’s serve veered left into the K-9 Unit student section for the finisher.

“Our girls love to play for our crowd,” Stueckle said. “They love the student section, and that gives them energy, it fires them up even when they’re down and struggling, and they can take a lot there.”

The third set opened with 1-1 and 2-2 ties before the Bulldogs built 8-2 and 18-12 leads, and Lyyski’s kill ricocheted right and out of bounds for the final point of the evening.

Abby Harrell led the Ellensburg attack with 15 kills, 14 digs and three of her side’s eight aces as Ellensburg landed 31 kills against nine errors.

“We had a good game plan coming in,” Stueckle said. “We watched some film and we focused on our strengths and what we do best, so our emphasis was hitting the balls to our middles because we realized we didn’t do that last time, and we knew we had an advantage. A lot of times we were one-on-one, and when we had multiple blocks up we would hit the ball, and then, as always, we can rely on No. 10 to just do what she does from the front row, from the back row, from everywhere. When you have a player like that on your team, sometimes things get easy as well.”

Leah Drexler came away with 15 digs, seven perfect passes and three assists, Kacey Mayo set for 14 assists and 11 digs, and Lilly Button dished nine assists with four digs and a pair of aces.

Kendall Steele made five perfect passes with five digs, Lyyski launched six kills with three digs, Alana Marrs spiked the Tigers four times and blocked five shots, Reaghan Naboychik notched three kills and three digs, and Leah Lewis tallied two kills and five digs.

Next for the Bulldogs, up to No. 8 with Thursday’s success, is the Burlington-Edison tournament scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday.

“We knew this was going to be a really good week for us, competition-wise,” Stueckle said. “We take off tomorrow for Burlington-Edison, and that’s going to be some of the top 2A teams in the state, and I’m really excited about that one, especially after the way we played here. We come back and we can’t overlook anybody: We’re on the road and we have Othello, Grandview and Prosser, so we know we’ve got to do business, and that’s going to punch our ticket into districts, where more than likely we’re going to see Ephrata again: I’m looking forward to another opportunity to break the tie.”

