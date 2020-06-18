Cole Zarcone was beginning to roll through the possible scenarios during the inaugural Major League Rugby collegiate draft last Saturday, present with an ample gathering of family and friends. With only three selections remaining and with three teams he hadn’t been in much communication with leading up to the draft, that’s normal.
He was feeling several different emotions that day with plenty of highs and lows. But even if he wasn’t selected, that would only change the narrative to Zarcone’s path in professional rugby.
“My whole story and career has been me being kind of the underdog and having to work really hard to prove myself,” he said. “I wasn’t really worried if that was going to happen (drafted), but it is nice to have a team believe in me from the get-go, and I’m still going to do the same.”
Zarcone, a wing out of Central Washington University rugby, waited until the final pick of the second round (24) to see his name selected by the San Diego Legion, solidifying his place in the league next year. And the Legion drafted an industrious player who opted to spend every summer in Ellensburg to work with trainers and coaches instead of returning home.
“He’s one that’s really taken advantage of the environment and the opportunities that come to him,” said CWU rugby coach Todd Thornley.
And for good reason, because Zarcone is still fresh to the game, being introduced to it after his freshman year. A Camas native, he spent his entire life playing football and arrived at CWU as a walk-on defensive back. But he was heavily disappointed with how it worked out his redshirt season.
“Sadly, just wasn’t what I was looking for,” Zarcone said. “Everything about Camas (High School) is sadly better than here. Our stadium, our practice facilities, our jerseys, our gear, all of it, the experience — we played in front of 8,000 fans. When I got here, I was like, ‘what is this?’
“But I still loved the game and I stayed the whole year. It actually ended up being some disagreements. … I was a walk-on, again, I was just kind of undervalued, wasn’t going to get what I thought I deserved financially, and just didn’t think they were going to take care of me so I was ready to switch it up, try something new.”
His brother, Austin Colvill, who’s nine years older, encouraged Zarcone to give rugby a chance. Colvill intended to play football at Western Washington University, but when WWU dropped its program, Colvill transitioned to rugby and continued a career beyond college and spent some time in the pros.
Zarcone spent the summer heading into his sophomore year becoming accustomed to the game playing 7s (seven on seven)and created a highlight clip to send to Thornley. Zarcone’s athleticism was alluring itself.
“He’s an absolute sponge,” Thornley said. “He’s taken those next steps of understanding the game and been able to perform week in, week out for us.”
TALK OF PRO CAREER
Thorney’s seen the progression in Zarcone and conversations about a professional career broached last year.
“Cole’s continually working on a few of his weaknesses that he needs to work on but obviously teams are seeing what he could potentially bring in,” Thornley said. “It is going to be a project for Cole. Cole’s going to take one to two years to develop to make that jump. But he’s certainly going into an environment in San Diego that’s allowing him to do that.”
Zarcone’s teammate, Brian Nault, was one of the highly touted prospects in the MLR collegiate draft. He was selected second by the NOLA Gold (New Orleans). There’s a myriad of CWU alumni in MLR and with the selections of Zarcone and Nault, there are now five former players in the league who played under Thornley.
Zarcone expects to leave to San Diego sometime this summer or early fall. He and the Legion haven’t finalized his contract yet, but he knows it won’t be lucrative and he’ll most likely need a job in the offseason. Zarcone said players typically have housing and food taken care of as part of their contract.
“The best part of being drafted is that I get a chance to grow this amazing sport in the U.S.,” Zarcone said. “The players don’t do it for the money, but for the love of the game.”
Zarcone and Nault were linchpins for the CWU program. In four seasons, they helped guide the Wildcats to a 48-18 mark including an 8-0 start in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, CWU placed fourth at USA Rugby 7s National Championship.
Zarcone was a 7s All-America in 2018 and 2019. All-America honors for the 2020 season will be announced at a later date.
Zarcone earned his bachelors in business administration, specializing in supply chain management last year and will earn his masters in information technology administration management this summer.
