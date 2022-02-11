Being in Ellensburg and on the other side of the Nicholson Pavilion gym is surely an uncanny feeling nowadays.
Especially when Coleman Sparling’s childhood bedroom is just a short jaunt away.
“Let me tell you, last night I’m lying in bed, we got here (Hampton Inn) and I’m like, ‘this sucks’,” Sparling chuckled on the Kittitas Valley Sports Talk podcast Wednesday. “I’m looking outside and of course, I’m looking at the dang iHop and all this out here and I’m like, ‘you know, I can drive 10 minutes and go lay in my bed.’”
Sparling, a graduate senior for the Alaska Fairbanks men’s basketball team under the tutelage of his father Greg Sparling, visited the Central Washington University Wildcats Thursday night for a GNAC showdown.
And while these two teams don’t have a long history of enmity, the past couple of years have been.
Greg was released from his duties from CWU after the 2017-18 season, where he spent 24 seasons and compiled a 385-253 win-loss record for the Wildcats. His teams made six appearances at the GNAC championships, including the latter in his final season.
Coleman was a redshirt freshman for the Wildcats and along with many other teammates, transferred away from CWU. Coleman often spoke of the promise of the 2017-18 team, including rostering the GNAC Freshman of the Year Khalil Shabazz, who is now a staple piece for the University of San Francisco.
So, laying in the hotel bed the night before a coveted matchup to the community of Ellensburg carries much significance.
Ellensburg is Coleman’s home. It’s where he grew up, went to high school, and where many of his family and friends still reside.
The Nicholson Pavilion was his second home.
“If you really know the true story, it’s a deeper meaning,” Coleman said on his return to Ellensburg. “I made my first ever basket in that gym, I used to sleep in the ball rack in that gym. Countless hours in that spot and I haven’t been back there since I cleaned out my locker.”
Ample of family and friends filled the gymnasium Thursday and hovered behind the Nanooks bench, including Coleman’s brother who flew in from Arizona.
The Wildcats captured a come-from-behind victory, 76-73, to improve to 7-5 in GNAC play while the Nanooks dropped to 4-8. Despite the loss, Coleman led the team in points with 18 on 8-of-15 shooting and corralled 10 rebounds, his fourth double-double of the season.
He surely felt amped, as he scored Alaska Fairbanks’ first nine points including an alley-oop slam and a trey from deep.
On the season, Coleman is averaging 10.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
RETURNING TO PLAY WITH HIS FATHER
Coleman enrolled at CWU out of Ellensburg High School, and for a good reason — to play with his dad.
At Ellensburg High School, he averaged over 20 points a game along with 17 rebounds his senior year, earning himself a first-team all-conference peg. That included an all-state selection and was named to the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) all-tournament team. Coleman’s ability on the court was just more than his play-making, but his IQ on the game of basketball.
After CWU, he transferred to the College of Southern Idaho for one year and then another season at the University of Texas-Arlington, where he finished his undergrad.
Coleman entered the transfer portal with one season of eligibility remaining and opted to play for Greg in Alaska. The 2020-21 season didn’t come to fruition because of COVID-19, and despite the year hiatus, he’s riding it out one final time — and as one of the oldest guys on the court.
“By the end of this, I’ll have an AA, two degrees, and a master’s – hopefully by the end of it. I promise you I’m not that smart,” Coleman said with a laugh. “When you’re in college that long it kind of just happens.”