The reactions from former student-athletes in Kittitas County who are now playing at the collegiate level were all too similar.
With the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak shuttering sports at all levels in the country, it’s cut seasons short of NCAA winter sports that were amid postseason play and basically the entirety of spring sports.
Last Friday, a day after the NCAA canceled winter and spring championships to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the NCAA — at all three levels — announced plans to grant a year of eligibility for spring athletes of the 14 sports who were eligible for the 2020 season and competed. Most conferences have followed suit by canceling their regular seasons.
There are many logistics to be figured out such as roster sizes and scholarships.
“Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time,” the NCAA said in a statement. “Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks.”
As for winter athletes, it’s unlikely they’ll be granted a year of eligibility considering the season was nearing its end. But it’s left many heartbroken including Ellensburg High School grad Lexie Bland (2016), a senior point guard for Western Washington University women’s basketball.
She was with her team in Honolulu, Hawaii prepping for their matchup versus GNAC foe Alaska Anchorage after earning the No. 7 seed into the West Regional. But in a blink of an eye, her career ended abruptly. And she didn’t believe it at first considering all the expenses it took to fly the team to Hawaii.
“I was just instantly in tears,” Bland said. “I just felt like there was a lot left.”
Bland finished her senior season as a GNAC second-team selection after averaging 9.3 points, four assists and 1.4 steals per game in 28 games started. She accumulated 333 career assists which is tied 12th for most in WWU history.
For Ellensburg grad Dillon Larsen (2016), his response was alike. The Central Washington University 6-foot-4 senior lefty pitcher had returned home to where his collegiate career began his freshman year after one-year stints at Lane Community College (2018) and Virginia Tech (2019).
Larsen is on pace to graduate this spring but is confident he’ll take advantage of the NCAA’s proposal.
“It’s tough because I’m obviously going to take it,” he said. “But personally I want to finish this season. It’s kind of weird to go all this way and just to stop. I especially think for teams in the GNAC and seniors, I’m glad they’re giving it back because we’re not really high profile. … Every start, every game really matters if you want to potentially get drafted or go play somewhere else.”
That was Larsen’s plan after leaving Virginia Tech: transfer to CWU and “absolutely dominate in the GNAC,” as he said back in June, and hope to sign a professional contract.
In the cut short 2020 season, Larsen pitched a total of 24.2 innings in five starts, carding a 3.28 ERA and 0-2 win-loss record. He led the team in strikeouts (35) and was second in WHIP (1.16). His best performance came against Corban, allowing three runs (all earned), two hits and striking out 10 in six innings pitched.
“Just treat it like if it was the winter,” Larsen said of how he’ll train going forward. “Maybe try and see if I can play with a summer ball team, but I will be coaching this summer, too, so that’s going to make it tough.”
Larsen’s former teammate at Ellensburg, Alonso Bibiano (2015), isn’t sure what he’ll do. University of Central Arkansas baseball was on its way to Louisiana for a three-game series versus Nicholls State but immediately turned around after the Southland conference canceled spring athletics.
“I was always told to just keep playing until they tell you, you can’t play anymore,” the senior outfielder said. “As of right now, I’m still training and stuff like I’m going to play again, but it all depends on what answers we receive. It’s like, am I going to get paid to go to school again? I’m almost done with classes. It all depends on the financials and then if I’m going to get my masters and all that stuff.”