Ty Estey and the third-seed Ellensburg High School baseball team shut down second-seeded Columbia River (Vancouver) in the WIAA Class 2A Baseball Championships semifinals Friday at Yakima County Stadium, but a seventh-inning call at the plate went the Rapids’ way.
Columbia River loaded the bases with a walk and a pair of Bulldog errors on back-to-back bunts before the first out and, despite Cade Gibson’s throw home off of a grounder to just right of the mound, the umpire ruled the Rapids runner safe in what became a 1-0 win.
Estey nevertheless struck out his fifth batter before Brayden Twaites came on in relief and Ellensburg (16-10 overall) ended the damage with a double play.
Garrett Loen, who batted 2-for-3 in all, opened the Bulldogs’ seventh with a single, but the Rapids (21-4) pulled their own double play and forced Jack Morrill out at second to seal it.
Estey, a left-handed sophomore, pitched 6.1 innings against three singles and a pair of walks as Columbia River senior lefty and University of Washington commitment Sam Boyle threw a complete game, striking out eight against four hits.
Ellensburg is scheduled to see ninth-seed WF West (18-8) of Chehalis in the third-/fourth-place game at 10 a.m. Saturday at Yakima County Stadium while the Rapids advance to face fourth-seeded Tumwater (20-6) — which they beat for the District 4 title — in the final set for 4 p.m. Saturday.