Jessica Copp’s penalty kick in the final two rainy double-overtime minutes Tuesday put the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference No. 2 Warriors into state.

The junior left midfielder hit the right of the No. 3 Warden net and the Cle Elum-Roslyn girls’ soccer team celebrated a 2-1 semifinal win at soggy Chuck Allen Field in Cle Elum.

“We have played a lot in questionable weather this year: You have to play through it and make sure to keep your game under control,” said Warriors coach Kevin Eichhorn, whose Class 1B/2B side also made it to Class 1A state in 2017, 2018 and 2019 in search of its first title. “Our girls are fighters and work hard to play in any condition that is out in front of them. Great win. State here we come!”

Cle Elum-Roslyn (12-5 overall) won its sixth game in its last eight outings and advanced to play at top seed Highland (15-3), which beat visiting fourth seed Granger 10-0 for its ticket to state Tuesday and traded 1-0 wins with the Warriors in the regular season, in a match scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in Cowiche.

Cle Elum-Roslyn will see the Scotties for the second time in a week after pulling an upset in its regular-season finale Sept. 28 on the very same field.

The Warriors survived their rubber match with Warden (7-10) Tuesday after splitting the first two meetings in a 3-0 home win and a 2-1 road loss.

Cle Elum-Roslyn scored first in the 21st minute as Monica Leers sent a pass to Olivia Coder, and Coder found Anna Lashua in the center of the goal as the keeper committed to Coder at the left post.

Cougars sophomore midfielder Maribel Dominguez put in the equalizer seconds before halftime, however, and the tie stood until Copp’s clincher.

