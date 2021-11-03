Copp’s double-overtime penalty kick sends Cle Elum-Roslyn girls’ soccer to state By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Nov 3, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Warriors sophomore defender Grace Weeda (18) takes control Tuesday at Chuck Allen Field in Cle Elum. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Warriors senior center midfielder Avalon DeWitt (3) drives upfield Tuesday at Chuck Allen Field in Cle Elum. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Warriors junior left midfielder Jessica Copp (4) chases a loose ball against Warden Tuesday at Chuck Allen Field in Cle Elum. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Warriors sophomore forward Monica Leers (11) passes Tuesday at Chuck Allen Field in Cle Elum. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Warriors sophomore defender Ella Singer (5) brings the ball upfield Tuesday at Chuck Allen Field in Cle Elum. Warriors sophomore forward Monica Leers, freshman forward Olivia Coder, senior forward Anna Lashua (1) and sophomore right midfielder Mia Vroman (10) celebrate Lashua's first-half goal Tuesday at Chuck Allen Field in Cle Elum. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Warriors junior keeper Meadow Stone boots a goal kick Tuesday at Chuck Allen Field in Cle Elum. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jessica Copp’s penalty kick in the final two rainy double-overtime minutes Tuesday put the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference No. 2 Warriors into state.The junior left midfielder hit the right of the No. 3 Warden net and the Cle Elum-Roslyn girls’ soccer team celebrated a 2-1 semifinal win at soggy Chuck Allen Field in Cle Elum.“We have played a lot in questionable weather this year: You have to play through it and make sure to keep your game under control,” said Warriors coach Kevin Eichhorn, whose Class 1B/2B side also made it to Class 1A state in 2017, 2018 and 2019 in search of its first title. “Our girls are fighters and work hard to play in any condition that is out in front of them. Great win. State here we come!”Cle Elum-Roslyn (12-5 overall) won its sixth game in its last eight outings and advanced to play at top seed Highland (15-3), which beat visiting fourth seed Granger 10-0 for its ticket to state Tuesday and traded 1-0 wins with the Warriors in the regular season, in a match scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in Cowiche. Cle Elum-Roslyn will see the Scotties for the second time in a week after pulling an upset in its regular-season finale Sept. 28 on the very same field.The Warriors survived their rubber match with Warden (7-10) Tuesday after splitting the first two meetings in a 3-0 home win and a 2-1 road loss.Cle Elum-Roslyn scored first in the 21st minute as Monica Leers sent a pass to Olivia Coder, and Coder found Anna Lashua in the center of the goal as the keeper committed to Coder at the left post.Cougars sophomore midfielder Maribel Dominguez put in the equalizer seconds before halftime, however, and the tie stood until Copp’s clincher. 